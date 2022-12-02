CrimeLocalSociety

Marion County Couple Arrested Regarding Incidents Of Human Trafficking And Child Neglect

By Jessica Mcfadyen
47 year-old Dwight Tawan Edwards and his wife, 33 year-old Jessica Lynn Edwards, were both arrested regarding indidents of Human Trafficking and Child Neglect.
MARION COUNTY, FL – On Friday, December 2, 2022, in Stockbridge, Georgia, 47 year-old Dwight Tawan Edwards was arrested on a Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) warrant for six (6) counts of Human Trafficking and six (6) counts of Lewd or Lascivious Battery. On November 29, 2022, his wife, 33 year-old Jessica Lynn Edwards, was arrested for two (2) counts of Child Neglect.

According to authorities, on November 22, 2022, MCSO Major Crimes Detectives began investigating Dwight after inappropriate texts between Dwight and two juvenile victims, who were between 12 and 16 years old were found. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Dwight had been coercing the children into trading sexual favors for cash and items of monetary value for more than a year. 

Detectives brought Jessica in for an interview to inform her that Dwight would be arrested when he was located and asked for her assistance in locating him, however, she declined. It was also discovered that during the Thanksgiving holiday, Jessica had forced the juvenile victims to have contact with Dwight alone. Based on this information, detectives arrested Jessica for Child Neglect.

Marion County Sheriff’s detectives obtained a warrant for Dwight’s arrest. Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force determined that Dwight had made his way to Stockbridge, Georgia. They contacted the U.S. Marshal’s Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force, and with the assistance of the Henry County Police Department, they took Dwight into custody.

Jessica is currently being held at the Marion County Jail on a $100,000 bond.  Dwight is being held at the Henry County Jail, awaiting extradition back to Marion County.

