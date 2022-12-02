Biden, Harris, Pence and 385 Members of Congress Fail to Respond to Supreme Court Lawsuit Accusing Them of Breaking Oath of Office

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

The lawsuit calls for the “possible removal of a sitting President and Vice President of the United States along with members of the United States Congress, while deeming them unfit from ever holding office under Federal, State, County or local Governments found within the United States of America.” File photo: Bob Korn, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Joe Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris, former Vice-President Mike Pence, and 385 members of Congress have all declined to respond to a lawsuit that is currently being considered for the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) that alleges they broke their oaths of office by not investigating ‘claims’ that the 2020 presidential election was tampered with by “enemies of the constitution.”

This document was modified to best fit this screen. You can view the original document via https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/22/22-380/243739/20221027152243533_20221027-152110-95757954-00007015.pdf

Brunson v. Alma S. Adams; et al (Docket #22-380) was filed by Raland J. Brunson, and after being dismissed by a lower court, is currently set for a SCOTUS vote on January 6, 2023, at which time the nine Justices will decide if the case warrants an actual hearing, which would require at least four of their votes.

The case was originally filed with the Utah 2nd District Court on June 21, 2021, when brothers Loy, Raland, Deron, and Gaynor Brunson took a similar suit filed by Loy Brunson on March 23, 2021 in Utah Federal Court and simply swapped his name with theirs.

U.S. Attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the Brunson lawsuit, which was granted in February 2022, with the judge noting in his ruling that the defendants have “Sovereign Immunity.” The Brunsons are now appealing the case to SCOTUS.

The Brunson brothers have posted the details of the lawsuit on their website, which maintains that their case is not about whether or not the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump in favor of Joe Biden, but instead purports that the federal government actively declined to investigate the claims.

The question posed by the lawsuit reads as follows on the Brunson website:

“How can you support, and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign, and domestic? Answer: You investigate. If there are claims that there is a threat, even if you don’t believe there is a threat, you investigate. How else can you determine if there is a threat unless you investigate? You can’t. Were there claims of a threat to the Constitution? Yes. Where did these serious claims come from? 100 members of Congress. What was the threat? That there were enemies of the Constitution who successfully rigged the 2020 election. Is this lawsuit about a rigged election? No, it’s about the members of Congress who voted AGAINST the investigation thereby thwarting the investigation. Was this a clear violation of their oath? YES.”

The Brunson lawsuit was started when the brothers say they saw allegations of the 2020 election being “rigged” and that the plaintiffs in their case not only failed to investigate the claims, but actually voted against doing so.

“What came as a shock to the four brothers is when they discovered that 387 members of Congress along with VP Mike Pence actually voted against the proposed investigation, thus thwarting the investigation,” Brunson’s website reads. “Whether the election was rigged or not was no longer their main concern. What now became the concern was when those members of Congress violated their sworn oath by voting to thwart the investigation.”

The lawsuit calls for the “possible removal of a sitting President and Vice President of the United States along with members of the United States Congress, while deeming them unfit from ever holding office under Federal, State, County or local Governments found within the United States of America.”

The Brunson brothers have pushed on with their case despite state and federal judges having dismissed over 50 previous lawsuits presented by Trump and his allies challenging the election or its outcome.

On November 30, 2022, SCOTUS set the conference date for 1/6/2023.