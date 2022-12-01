Op-Ed: DeSantis is DeMan with DeBook – “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival”

Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival will be available Feb. 28, 2023. Congratulations to Governor DeSantis.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Ready Ron is a published author. “Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival” will be available Feb. 28, 2023 on DeSantisBook.com. Congratulations to Governor DeSantis! Excerpts about the book:

No American leader has accomplished more for his state than Governor Ron DeSantis. Now, he reveals how he did it. A firsthand account from the blue-collar boy who grew up to take on Disney and Dr. Fauci, The Courage to Be Free delivers something no other politician’s memoir has before: stories of victory. This book is a winning blueprint for patriots across the country. And it is a rallying cry for every American who wishes to preserve our liberties.

Governor Ron DeSantis writes,

“What Florida has done is establish a blueprint for governance that has produced tangible results while serving as a rebuke to the entrenched elites who have driven our nation into the ground. Florida is proof positive that we, the people are not powerless in the face of these elites.”

You go Ready Ron. Applause. Kudos to the voters in Florida. A shoutout to Team DeSantis.

On the book’s cover is the patriotic American flag.

“I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Prayers for Gov. DeSantis and his family.