Important: This story is categorized as an opinion piece. This means it bypasses ordinary fact checking and is likely based entirely on the authors opinion. Please see disclosure in author bio below story.
BusinessOpinionsSociety

Op-Ed: DeSantis is DeMan with DeBook – “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival”

By Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival will be available Feb. 28, 2023. Congratulations to Governor DeSantis.
Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival will be available Feb. 28, 2023. Congratulations to Governor DeSantis.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Ready Ron is a published author. “Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival” will be available Feb. 28, 2023 on DeSantisBook.com. Congratulations to Governor DeSantis! Excerpts about the book: 

No American leader has accomplished more for his state than Governor Ron DeSantis. Now, he reveals how he did it. A firsthand account from the blue-collar boy who grew up to take on Disney and Dr. Fauci, The Courage to Be Free delivers something no other politician’s memoir has before: stories of victory. This book is a winning blueprint for patriots across the country. And it is a rallying cry for every American who wishes to preserve our liberties. 

Governor Ron DeSantis writes,

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

“What Florida has done is establish a blueprint for governance that has produced tangible results while serving as a rebuke to the entrenched elites who have driven our nation into the ground. Florida is proof positive that we, the people are not powerless in the face of these elites.” 

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

You go Ready Ron. Applause. Kudos to the voters in Florida. A shoutout to Team DeSantis. 

On the book’s cover is the patriotic American flag.   

“I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Prayers for Gov. DeSantis and his family. 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a freelance columnist published in various national and international newspapers. She is a semi-retired therapist and educator and lives in Southern Ohio.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site, especially those in the opinion category such as this one, may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Melissa Martin, Ph.D. (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

Op-Ed: Balenciaga, What About Borremans’ Book of Child…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Op-Ed: Who is More Annoying? Greta Thunberg, Joy Reid or AOC

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Broward Homicide Detectives Investigating Cause Of Tamarac…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 2,310