NYC to Forcibly Hospitalize Mentally Ill Homeless; Liberal Politicians Protest

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a new directive this week that would see mentally ill homeless people who potentially pose a risk to themselves or others forcibly hospitalized prior to the winter weather settling in. File photo: Steve Sanchez Photos, Shutter Stock, licensed.

NEW YORK CITY – Amid an ongoing epidemic of crime and violence plaguing his city – during the summer of 2022, serious crime overall surged by over 35 percent – New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a new directive this week that would see mentally ill homeless people who potentially pose a risk to themselves or others forcibly hospitalized prior to the winter weather settling in.

Adams announced the directive – said to focus “action, care and compassion” – at a press conference on Tuesday, saying that it would apply to those suffering from “untreated psychotic disorders who pose a risk of harm to themselves even if they are not an imminent threat to the public.”

Adams said that the move to hospitalize the mentally ill – which will be carried out by the NYPD, FDNY and the Department of Housing – is a move to address the “psychiatric crisis” that often makes the streets and subways of New York City a potential hazard to its citizens.

“The man standing on the street all day across from the building he was evicted from 25 years ago waiting to be let in. The shadow boxer on the street corner in midtown mumbling to himself as he jabs at an invisible adversary,” Adams said Tuesday. “The unresponsive man unable to get off the train at the end of the line without assistance from our mobile crisis team. These New Yorkers, and hundreds of others like them, are in urgent need of treatment, yet often refuse it when offered.”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



“The very nature of their illnesses keeps them from realizing they need intervention and support,” the mayor continued. “Without that intervention, they remain lost and isolated from society, tormented by delusions and disordered thinking. They cycle in and out of hospitals and jails. But New Yorkers rightly expect our city to help them.”

However, the move on Adam’s part to clean up the streets and ensure the safety of both the public and individuals who are unable to properly care for themselves was met with anger and protest on the part of liberal organizations and politicians.

Mayor Eric Adams says NYC will treat mentally ill, even if they refuse. https://t.co/5jQQwmxH0X pic.twitter.com/hP7A304lb1 — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) November 30, 2022 Mayor Eric Adams of New York just announced he’s going to remove “mentally ill” people off the streets and even involuntarily hospitalize them. We all know he’s referring to the poor and homeless. pic.twitter.com/La71PepN7n — 🅹🅾️🅴🆈աrecκ ☭ (@joeywreck) November 29, 2022

NYC councilmember Tiffany Cabán – a self-described “queer abolitionist” – criticized Adams’ directive, strangely blaming negative interaction outcomes with mentally ill homeless on first responders and not the mentally ill themselves.

“This is deeply problematic,” Cabán said. “I’ve visited trained, dedicated professional mental health first responders across the US. They consistently point out a couple of truths. Often the wrong responder and response is what creates a deadly situation, not the mental health crisis itself.”

New York Civil Liberties Union Executive Director Donna Lieberman issued a statement, comparing Adams’ plan to make streets safer to former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to curb homelessness during his tenure in the late 1990s/early 2000s.