MEDIA BLACKOUT: Supreme Court Has Case of Treason Against Team Biden – How Will They Vote?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





PORTSMOUTH, OH – This is an utterly fascinating unfolding event. I just listened to Ben Armstrong, host for a podcast on New American, on the following: “SCOTUS: Biden And Congress Face Treason Case.”

You can also watch Armstrong’s report on YouTube.

It is possible that Pence, Biden, Harris, Pelosi and 387 members of Congress will face the consequences for not following through with a procedure outlined in the U.S. Constitution? Did they break their Oath of Office?

This is my understanding in a nutshell: This case is not about the 2020 election fraud. It’s about not following through with an investigation about an alleged stolen election. This case pertains to due process, the right to investigation, and not performing the 10-day investigation when questions of election fraud were presented to congress. It’s about government officials violating Amendment I to the constitution, Article VI of the constitution, the 14th Amendment of the constitution, section 3, the 5th and the 9th Amendment of the constitution.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



November 30, 2022: The SCOTUS set the conference date. The 9 Justices will meet to discuss the case and decide (by vote) if they want to move it to a hearing, where they will officially judge the case and decide (by vote) if defendants should be removed from office.

BACKGROUND OF THE PROBLEM:

“Loy, Raland, Deron and Gaynor Brunson (the brothers) witnessed the 2020 election along with claims from members of congress that the election was rigged. What got their attention was when the proposition to investigate those claims was presented to Congress and put to a vote. What came as a shock to the four brothers is when they discovered that 387 members of Congress along with VP Mike Pence actually voted against the proposed investigation, thus thwarting the investigation. Whether the election was rigged or not was no longer their main concern. What now became the concern was when those members of Congress violated their sworn oath by voting to thwart the investigation.”

“Can The Brunson Bros Save America? SCOTUS Accepts & Will Hear Critical Pro Se Case Against 2020 Election Certifications.

THE LAWSUIT:

Both lawsuits include defendants Pres. Biden, Harris, former V.P. Pence and 385 members of congress for breaking their oath of office by voting AGAINST the proposition (that came from members of congress) to investigate the claims that there were enemies of the constitution who successfully rigged the election. BOTH LAWSUITS ARE ABOUT THE DEFENDANTS BREAKING THEIR OATH OF OFFICE.”

“Currently, there are two lawsuits identical to each other. The first One, filed by Loy Brunson is still held up in the Utah Federal Court. The second one, filed by Raland J. Brunson has made it to the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS), Docket #22-380, where 9 Justices in conference will vote (only 4 needed) to move to a hearing.”

The following docket excerpt is from the Supreme Court: [https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/22/22-380/243739/20221027152243533_20221027-152110-95757954-00007015.pdf] RALAND J BRUNSON, Petitioner, v. ALMA S. ADAMS, et, al., Respondents.

This document was modified to best fit this screen. You can view the original document via https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/22/22-380/243739/20221027152243533_20221027-152110-95757954-00007015.pdf

This case uncovers a serious national security breach that is unique and is of first impression, and due to the serious nature of this case it involves the possible removal of a sitting President and Vice President of the United States along with members of the United States Congress, while deeming them unfit from ever holding office under Federal, State, County or local Governments found within the United States of America, and at the same time the trial court also has the authority, to be validated by this Court, to authorize the swearing in of the legal and rightful heirs for President and Vice President of the United States.

What’s fascinating is that this case has made it all the way to the United States Supreme Court. What will happen? Is almighty God working from behind the curtain to focus eyes back to the 2020 stolen election in order to prevent another stolen election in 2024? Or is almighty God in the process of restoring the rightful president to the White House before 2024?

Of course, the mainstream media mob is burying this story. And I could not find any information on this story from other alternative media sources with the exception of New American.

Citizens, pray.