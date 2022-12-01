BusinessEconomyFinance

Biden Admin Blames Americans’ “Splurging on Goods” for Current 40-Year High Inflation; President Recently Quoted Saying Economy “Strong As Hell”

By John Colascione
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen visited The Late Show to talk with Stephen about the pandemic’s effect on the economy and whether or not the U.S. is in a recession. Image credit: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, YouTube.com
Subscribe

WASHINGTON, D.C. – While appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Wednesday night, a representative of the Biden Administration – Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen – blamed hard-working American families for the current 40-year high inflation that is squeezing them dry, essentially saying that they brough it on themselves by “splurging” on goods during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

At one point during the interview, Colbert asked Yellen to explain the surging prices for goods and services that U.S. residents have been forced to contend with, pointing out that just two years prior “everything seemed fine” and that the Biden Admin in 2021 had claimed that the risk of imminent inflation was “small.” 

Yellen responded, saying that the Biden Admin’s policies caused a “rapid recovery from the pandemic” and accusing the “reckless” spending habits of Americans “splurging” while under lockdown as being the main reason they are being forced to contend with skyrocketing inflation today. 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

“It turned out the pandemic had very special impacts on the economy. Remember, everybody stopped spending on services,” she said. “They were in their homes for a year or more, they wanted to buy grills and office furniture, they were working from home, they suddenly started splurging on goods, buying technology, leading to supply chain bottlenecks.” 

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

Yellen would also go on to assign blame to Russia for the United States’ current economic woes, but failed to mention the multi-trillion-dollar spending bills passed by the Biden Admin, such as the American Rescue Plan. 

Meanwhile, in October inflation remains at levels not seen since 1982 and the Consumer Price Index increased 0.4 percent month-over-month; despite this, President Joe Biden was quoted by reporters last month that the U.S. economy was currently “strong as hell,” despite a new poll showing that 78 percent of Americans say the economy is “poor.” 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

John Colascione

John Colascione is the Chief Executive Officer of SEARCHEN NETWORKS®, a group of digital media companies based in West Palm Beach, FL. He specializes in Website Monetization, is a Google AdWords Certified Professional and authored an educational ‘how to’ book called ”Mastering Your Website. He writes primarily on Internet businesses and related issues while covering other items of interest including breaking news and politics if and when time allows.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to John Colascione (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

Details of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Deposition Leaked in Federal…

Christopher Boyle

Five Major Media Outlets Ask U.S. To End Prosecution of…

Christopher Boyle

Kari Lake Claims Arizonian Election Officials “Corrupt,”…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,158