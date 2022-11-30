West Palm Beach Man Charged With First Degree Murder After Victim Found Dead on Sidewalk

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to authorities, 43 year-old Juan Viera, of West Palm Beach, was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on charges of first degree murder and resisiting an officer without violence.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On Friday, November 25, 2022, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 1800 block of Drexel Road, just south of Okeechobee Boulevard, in response to an unresponsive adult male on the sidewalk. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the male deceased at approximately 4:40 am.

According to authorities, further investigation determined that the unresponsive male was a victim of a homicide. As the investigation progressed a suspect, 43 year-old Juan Viera, of West Palm Beach, was identified. An arrest warrant was obtained and Viera was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on charges of first degree murder and resisiting an officer without violence.

The family of the deceased has invoked Marsy’s Law so the name was witheld.