CrimeLocalSociety

West Palm Beach Man Charged With First Degree Murder After Victim Found Dead on Sidewalk

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

 Juan Viera
According to authorities, 43 year-old Juan Viera, of West Palm Beach, was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on charges of first degree murder and resisiting an officer without violence.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On Friday, November 25, 2022, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 1800 block of Drexel Road, just south of Okeechobee Boulevard, in response to an unresponsive adult male on the sidewalk. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the male deceased at approximately 4:40 am.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

According to authorities, further investigation determined that the unresponsive male was a victim of a homicide. As the investigation progressed a suspect, 43 year-old Juan Viera, of West Palm Beach, was identified. An arrest warrant was obtained and Viera was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on charges of first degree murder and resisiting an officer without violence.  

The family of the deceased has invoked Marsy’s Law so the name was witheld.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

Op-Ed: “Downstate,” A Controversial Play and Review About…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Op-Ed: Change the Resign-to-Run Rules for Ron – Is…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Broward Detectives Looking For Subject In Highway Shooting;…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 2,129