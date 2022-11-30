CrimeLocalSociety

Georgia Couple Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges, Grand Theft Auto in Hernando County

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Both occupants of the vehicle, Tequiria Davis, 29, and Leallen Jackson, 31, are from Georgia and told deputies they obtained the vehicle from the Tampa area. Hernando County Sheriff’s Office

SPRING HILL, FL – On Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at approximately 9:45 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff deputies were conducting proactive patrol along U.S. 19 in Spring Hill when they observed a vehicle that was recently reported stolen out of Tampa

Deputies immediately conducted a traffic stop and placed both occupants of the vehicle under arrest. Upon searching the vehicle, deputies located 240 grams of Methamphetamine, 16.2 grams of Fentanyl, 15.3 grams of Ecstasy, and various other prescription pills.

Both occupants of the vehicle are from Georgia and told deputies they obtained the vehicle from the Tampa area.

Leallen Jackson, 31, was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center on charges of Grand Theft Auto, Amphetamine Trafficking, Trafficking in Fentanyl, Trafficking in Phenethylamines, Possession of Marijuana, and Providing False information to Law Enforcement. His bond was set at $38,000.

Tequiria Davis, 29, was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center on charges of Amphetamine Trafficking, Trafficking in Fentanyl, Trafficking in Phenethylamines, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and possession of Drug Equipment. Her bond was set at $36,000.                                                         

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

