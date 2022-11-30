Broward Homicide Detectives Investigating Cause Of Tamarac Crash That Killed Juvenile

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Three occupants of a Toyota Corolla were transported to Broward Health Medical Center after a crash. The juvenile male in the Corolla was pronounced deceased a short time later at the hospital.

TAMARAC, FL – A child is dead following a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Tamarac and Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating the cause of the crash.

According to authorities, a preliminary investigation revealed that around 6:14 p.m. Saturday, November 26, a 2001 Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound on West Commercial Boulevard when the driver made a left turn into the path of a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse. The Traverse had been traveling eastbound in the center lane of West Commercial Boulevard. The front of the Traverse struck the passenger side of the Corolla in a T-bone collision.

The three occupants of the Corolla were transported to Broward Health Medical Center. The juvenile male in the Corolla was pronounced deceased a short time later at the hospital. The two other occupants sustained injuries that were considered life threatening.

The occupants of the Traverse were transported to Northwest Hospital in Margate for injuries that were not life threatening. The investigation is ongoing.