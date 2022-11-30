CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Homicide Detectives Investigating Cause Of Tamarac Crash That Killed Juvenile

By Joe Mcdermott
Tamarac Fire Rescue responded, and Atkinson was pronounced deceased on scene. Bentley, along with four other passengers, were transported by paramedics to Holy Cross Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. They were all later released. Traffic homicide detectives say speed is considered a contributing factor in this crash.
Three occupants of a Toyota Corolla were transported to Broward Health Medical Center after a crash. The juvenile male in the Corolla was pronounced deceased a short time later at the hospital.

TAMARAC, FL – A child is dead following a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Tamarac and Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating the cause of the crash.                                           

According to authorities, a preliminary investigation revealed that around 6:14 p.m. Saturday, November 26, a 2001 Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound on West Commercial Boulevard when the driver made a left turn into the path of a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse. The Traverse had been traveling eastbound in the center lane of West Commercial Boulevard. The front of the Traverse struck the passenger side of the Corolla in a T-bone collision.

The three occupants of the Corolla were transported to Broward Health Medical Center. The juvenile male in the Corolla was pronounced deceased a short time later at the hospital. The two other occupants sustained injuries that were considered life threatening.

The occupants of the Traverse were transported to Northwest Hospital in Margate for injuries that were not life threatening. The investigation is ongoing.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
