Elon Musk Planning to Release “Twitter Files” Detailing Social Media Platform’s Free Speech Suppression

The new Twitter CEO issued a tweet on Monday, announcing the impending release of the files; however, he neglected to give any details, and he did not allude to what exactly Twitter has been allegedly suppressing prior to his arrival to the company.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Elon Musk is planning to release the so-called “Twitter Files,” documentation detailing the social media platform’s “free speech suppression” efforts over the years, saying that the public “deserves to know” that they were being repeatedly censored by the tech giant.

“The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself. The public deserves to know what really happened…” he said.

The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself. The public deserves to know what really happened … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Social media companies in general, and Twitter in particular, have been accused of overly-strict content moderation policies that some say make engaging in meaningful discussion – especially when it comes to conservative viewpoints on hotly-debated social issues – nearly impossible.

In addition, social media platforms have been accused of working with the White House in order to suppress content and news stories; in September, multiple members of the Biden Administration – including Dr. Anthony Fauci and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre – were ordered by a federal judge to turn over records of any communications they have had with “big tech” companies amid a lawsuit that alleges governmental censorship.

Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty issued the order after a lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of Louisiana and Missouri accused the Biden Admin of pressuring and colluding with social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook to censor user content; early in the discovery phase of the lawsuit, it was alleged that over 50 federal officials representing 12 different agencies were involved in this effort.

Also, the FBI is currently the subject of a lawsuit which alleges that the agency had plotted with Big Tech companies to censor information posted online about the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” news story prior to the 2020 presidential election.

Musk, a self-described “free speech absolutist,” issued his tweet about the “Twitter Files” amid a series of posts about his current spat with Apple, which he claims have “mostly stopped” advertising on Twitter and has threatened to remove Twitter from its App Store.

Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022 Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

“Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?” Musk tweeted, adding that he has declared “war” with Apple, which would be “a battle for the future of civilization.”

“If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead,” he said.

Since taking over as the platform’s “Chief Twit,” Musk has reinstated Twitter accounts that had been previously suspended for policy violations, including that of former President Donald Trump.