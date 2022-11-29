CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Detectives Looking For Subject In Highway Shooting; BMW i8 May Have Damage To Side View Mirror On Passenger Side

By Joe Mcdermott
BSO RELEASES SKETCH OF SUBJECT IN HIGHWAY SHOOTING

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office violent crimes detectives have released a composite sketch of a subject who is alleged to have fired several rounds at two vehicles on the highway Sunday night. Since the shooting, detectives have worked tirelessly to identify the shooter and his vehicle.

According to authorities, shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, Broward County Regional Communications received a call regarding a shooting that occurred on Interstate 95 southbound between the Sunrise Boulevard exit and the Broward Boulevard exit. Florida Highway Patrol and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to the scene. On scene, law enforcement located two victims, an adult male and an adult female, who were shot while driving on the interstate. The two victims were transported by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes and Crime Scene units responded to the scene and are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Further investigation revealed, a newer model white BMW i8 side-swiped the victims’ Nissan Sentra. At that point, shots were fired by the driver of the BMW. The male victim sustained injuries that are not life threatening, however, the female’s injuries are.

A third victim, who was in a separate vehicle, was later identified at a nearby hospital. The third victim is a female juvenile that sustained injuries that are not life threatening. Detectives believe the same BMW i8 was also involved in this shooting that occurred on Interstate 95 between Atlantic Boulevard and Sample Road. According to detectives, the shooter’s vehicle may have damage to the side view mirror on the passenger side.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Violent Crimes Det. Kristina Luna at 954-321-4356. Reports can also be made by contacting Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

