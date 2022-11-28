Op-Ed: Trump, DeSantis, Rubio: Three Floridian Musketeers God Has Called to Help Save America

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Almighty God placed Trump in the White House in 2016 – and the land brought forth fruit. God placed DeSantis in Governorship in Florida – and the land brought forth fruit. God placed Rubio in the Florida Senate – and the land brought forth fruit. Clearly, God has poured out His favor on these three. File photo: Crush Rush, Christian David Cooksey, Leonard Zhukovsky, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“The Musketeers were very real historical figures. They were founded in 1622 by King Louis XIII of France, who wanted a personal security force that served as part of the army.”

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Christian patriots could not be prouder of America’s Three Musketeers: President Donald Trump, Governor Ron DeSantis, and Senator Mark Rubio. There is no doubt that God has guided their paths “for such a time as this.” Three bold men with faith, family, and freedom embedded in their hearts.

Almighty God placed Trump in the White House in 2016 – and the land brought forth fruit. Satan stole the 2020 Election – and the land suffered. However, God will return the rightful leader in 2024 – and the land will be restored.

Almighty God placed DeSantis in Governorship in Florida – and the land brought forth fruit.

Almighty God placed Rubio in the Florida Senate – and the land brought forth fruit.

Clearly, God has poured out his favor on these three men.

As Athos, Porthos, and Aramis raised their swords in unison and shouted, “All for One and One for All!” Let us witness Trump, DeSantis, and Rubio raise the Bible, the American flag, and the U.S. Constitution in unison with the shout, “All for One and One for All!”

“A cord of three strands is not easily broken.” (Ecclesiastes 4:12, CSB)

And let us be thankful for other courageous Christian patriots and citizens that are fighting to save USA: Eric Trump, General Michael Flynn, Roger Stone, Steve Bannon, Alex Jones, Clay Clark, Mike Lindell, Kash Patel, Herschel Walker, Charlie Kirk, Clarence Thomas, Robert Kennedy Jr, Ben Carson, Kanye West, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Kari Lake, Candace Owens, the speakers for the Reawakening Tour, the COVID-truth doctors, the families and friends behind the scene, the prophets and pastors, the alternative media journalists and reporters, and all the other patriots too numerous to mention, but God knows your names. And God has called us “for such a time as this.” (Esther 4:13-14)

“God has given each of us a job, position, resources, education and more. God has opened opportunities to optimize His kingdom purposes. He didn’t place you or me where we are so we could eat figs all day long or post pictures on social media. He’s placed us wherever we are because we are in the midst of a battle, a war. You and I are in the midst of a seismic conflict involving good versus evil,” asserts Dr. Tony Evans.

“There are few greater heroes in history, real or imagined, than French novelist Alexandre Dumas’ swordsmen in The Three Musketeers. They were that daring trio – Aramis, Athos and Porthos – and their pal D’Artagnan – who fought for France and her King in the seventeenth century, putting their lives on the line for him every day.”

American patriots will NEVER surrender to the Deep State regime of socialism, communism, or Marxism. American patriots will NEVER surrender to global communism.

“All for One and One for All!”