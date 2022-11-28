Miami-Dade Homicide Bureau Investigating Fatal Shooting At North Bay Village Residence

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





When officers arrived at the East Drive residence, they encountered an armed 30-40 year old subject outside of the apartment who was immediately detained. File photo.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating an early morning shooting that resulted in one unidentified male being killed and one female injured.

According to investigators, this morning at approximately 7:40 a.m., uniformed officers from the North Bay Village Police Department (NBVPD) responded to reports of a shooting. When the officers arrived at the East Drive residence, they encountered an armed 30-40 year old subject outside of the apartment who was immediately detained. Once officers entered the apartment, they discovered a 30-35 years old female and a male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene, pronounced the male deceased, and transported the female to JMH Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. There was a toddler inside the apartment at the time of the incident but was unharmed. The relationship amongst the three individuals, to include the toddler, has not been confirmed. Next of Kin of the deceased male have not yet been notified.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”