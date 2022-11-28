Man Running Area 51-Themed Website Since 1999 Claims FBI Raided His Home to “Silence” Him; “Could Be Your Door Kicked In Next!”

Nevada resident Joerg Arnu – who operates the “Dreamland Resort” website dedicated to top-secret U.S. military base Area 51 – told The Associated Press that FBI agents and military investigators raided his two homes due to the content he was posting on his website. Image credit: Joerg Arnu / Fox News.

LINCOLN COUNTY, NV – A man who runs a website focused on the top-secret U.S. military base Area 51 – located 85 miles north of Las Vegas, and long rumored in popular culture to house alien UFO research facilities – is claiming that his home was recently raided by members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in a bid to “silence” him.

Nevada resident Joerg Arnu – who operates the “Dreamland Resort” website dedicated to the fabled base – told The Associated Press that on November 3, FBI agents and military investigators kicked in the doors of his two homes; one in Las Vegas and one in Rachel, due to the content he was posting on his website.

“I believe the search, executed with completely unnecessary force by overzealous government agents, was meant as a message to silence the Area 51 research community,” Arnu said. “I am not a spy. I and the vast majority of members of my web site support the military and we understand the need for secrecy to keep our country safe.”

In a statement posted on his website – which he has operated since 1999 – Arnu said that the raids were conducted without any warning, and that he was told by officials that the searches of his homes were “related to images posted on my Area 51 web site.”

Dreamland Resort’s content covers numerous reports on various top-secret projects that have allegedly been carried out at Area 51, including the development of various aircraft and other technologies. The site features drone footage and satellite images of the base, a discussion forum, and articles about UFOs, test flights and mysterious “black projects.”

But while Arnu notes that some believe the base also conducts research on alien technology, a disclaimer on his websites says that “there is no credible evidence to support such claims.”

Lt. Col. Bryon McGarry, Public Affairs Chief at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, confirmed to media that Arnu’s homes had been raided by FBI and Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) agents, but was unable to provide any additional information. FBI and Air Force officials declined to respond to press inquiries related to the incident.

Federal agents conduct mysterious raid on Area 51 website creator's homes https://t.co/WHVnLt55dX pic.twitter.com/Z0AzGCZI1E — New York Post (@nypost) November 18, 2022 Area 51 website owner who says armed feds raided his homes speaks out: 'It could be your door next' https://t.co/RNJ3h1Wqar — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 20, 2022

Following the raid, Arnu – who said that federal agents confiscated laptops, phones, backup drives, camera gear and a drone, causing thousands of dollars in damage to his homes in the process – has issued a post on the website saying it has been officially “Endorsed by the FBI and USAF OSI.”

Arnu said that he is currently exploring legal options to get his property back – saying that he has spoken with “an attorney specialized in Federal cases” – and has created a GoFundMe page to help raise money to cover his home damages and items seized by the government.