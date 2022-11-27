Op-Ed: Put These Hollywood Hags Out to Pasture on Planet Pluto: Oprah, Whoopi, Madonna

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Imagine what would happen if Oprah, Whoopi, and Madonna experienced a transformation and used their platforms for Jesus Christ, the Savior of the world. File photo: Kathy Hutchins, Eugene Parciasepe, Ga Fullner, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Sensible citizens know the hallowed Hollywood hierarchy of glamourous gold is nothing more than fool’s gold. Razzle and dazzle during the day – deeds of darkness during the night.

“All that glitters is not gold.” – Shakespeare

Oprah Winfrey

Actress Rose McGowan called out Oprah on Twitter in 2021. She stated it was wrong and opportunistic for Winfrey to produce a #MeToo focused documentary (which Oprah later stepped down from) because of her friendship with Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein – convicted sex offender.

I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah. I wish she were real, but she isn’t. From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell Simmon’s victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come. — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan)

Watch Oprah sugarcoat the Weinstein sexual allegations on YouTube before he was arrested, convicted, and jailed.

“When media mogul Oprah Winfrey promoted her new television series called “Belief,” the celebrated talk show host said there are many ways people can connect to God. However, Reverend Franklin Graham begs to differ,” according to a 2015 article in Christianity Today.

Oprah has influence over her millions of followers on Twitter and from her television shows and interviews. And she is putting forth religious pluralism and false doctrine not found in the Bible. All roads do not lead to God. The self-idolized queen is either misleading her fans on purpose or she is ignorant of Bible scripture. Or perhaps she wants to forego the persecution from liberal loons and cancel culture crazies.

“Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” (John 14:6, NIV)

Whoopi Goldberg

My main beef with the cohost of “The View” is her support of adult drag queen entertainment for children. Does she actually approve of young children stuffing dollar bills into the G-strings of twerking men wearing pasties in bars or men flashing their underwear and cleavage while reading books in libraries? Indoctrination, grooming, sexualization.

Whoopi Headlines:

Madonna Louise Veronica Ciccone

Could The Queen of Pop be the greatest fashionmonger of the century? I believe so, but Lady Gaga comes close.

“The singer has been making a habit of posting salacious content on her social media, posing topless earlier this month and even twerking for fans,” as recently noted on Page Six.

Can’t we ever get rid of her? A half-naked grandma video-taping herself for the public is a no-no. Ew!

The hyper-sexed icon of shock is simply 80s nostalgia now. Time to pass the baton of debauchery to a younger generation of jerkers and twerkers. The camera is no longer her friend and flashbulbs downright despise her wrinkles.

A 2012 commentary declared, “In what could possibly be the most-watched occult ritual in television history, Madonna’s Super Bowl Halftime performance was a 12-minutedisplay of Satanic symbolism, Illuminati ritual and blasphemy against the God of the Bible. Madonna’s “sermon” to the world on the TV’s biggest stage (the Super Bowl) was another step in indoctrinating society back into the ancient pagan Mystery religions and celebration of Satan’s ultimate seduction – that humans can become gods.”

In days gone by, Madonna run into a controversy with the Catholic church for the controversial video of her song ‘Like a Prayer’ in 1989 and with an on-stage dedication of ‘Like A Virgin’ to the Pope. Is Madonna the Devil’s Diva?

Folks, I am not a Hollywood hater, but a warrior for truth and justice; freedom and liberty; decency and standards. Moreover, I am a sinner saved by grace just like you.

“For everyone has sinned; we all fall short of God’s glorious standard.” (Romans 3:23, NLT)

I’m going to pray for the salvation of Oprah, Whoopi, and Madonna. Imagine what would happen if they experienced a transformation and used their platforms for Jesus Christ, the Savior of the world.

And I retired this year and put myself out to pasture.