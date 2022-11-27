Op-Ed: No! We Won’t Shut Up – Christian Patriots Are Waking Up to the Great Reset’s Global Empire Agenda

The alarmn is sounding for Christian patriots to unite and stand against a global takeover by a group of dangerous megalomaniacs. File photo: Jessica Girvan, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” (2 Chronicles 7:14, KJV)

PORTSMOUTH, OH – I just viewed several videos narrated by host Michael Matt. And he is sounding the alarm for Christian patriots to unite and stand against a global takeover by a group of dangerous megalomaniacs. Matt, a Christian and a passionate patriot, is calling for a spiritual reawakening in the USA and around the world.

Michael Matt, editor of The Remnant, a national Catholic publication, is full of knowledge and information about the Great Reset cabal.

“It may seem as if the COVID pandemic is over but for the political and corporate leaders who gathered in Bali for the November 2022 G20 summit, it is anything but. In fact, they’re already planning the next one, which is why they’re calling for preemptive global lockdown measures, Matt reports.

On Remnant Underground TV, Matt returns to the theme of waking the masses to the dastardly deeds of the unelected wealthy wannabe dictators (aka World Economic Forum (WEF), United Nations (UN), World Health Organization (WHO), King Charles, and George Soros to name a few) along with turncoats: Pope Frances, Team Biden of USA, Justin Trudeau of Canada, and other elected leaders.

Matt features a clip of Florida’s Ron DeSantis telling the WEF that Florida will not be a part of the Great Reset and he refuses the tenets of Davos. “Those policies are dead on arrival in the state of Florida.” DeSantis gets it.

He features a clip where President Donald Trump spoke at the WEF prior to 2020 and vowed that the USA would not bow to socialism and global domination. Trump gets it. That’s why he continues to fight for America.

Next, Matt shows where George Soros calls an emergency meeting at WEF and puts out the statement: “The 2020 U.S. Election will determine the fate of the whole world.”

Folks, that’s exactly why the 2020 Election in the USA was stolen away from Trump by the Deep State cabal (aka radical Democrats, Liberals, and RHINOs). Other nations look to the United States as a powerful leader. This is not a mere game between two political parties – this is a fight to save America and the world from a totalitarian regime — a Satanic cult.

“Wake the people up,” declares Matt. “It’s a probable plan of action that will work. Wake them up to what’s really going on. It’s happening right now all over the world.”

“Americans never quit.” –Douglas MacArthur

The War Waged on God by Globalists

Schwab’s advisor, the self-proclaimed atheist and prophet, Yuval Noah Harari declared: “The whole idea of Jesus Christ and the Resurrection – this is fake news!” The Davos group members are the demonic minions of the WEF.

Matt boldly states that Pope Frances is under the control of Klaus Schwab. “This isn’t politics. This is spiritual war. And they know it…We have to recall God to this country,” asserts Matt. “There’s a lot of us and they know it…It’s us versus the globalists.”

And guess what? God is on the side of truth. Read the book of Revelation. God wins. Satan loses.

Christian patriots in the USA will not stay silent while a treasonous regime strips the U.S. Constitution. Now is the time to sound the trumpet and march around the walls of Jericho.

“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” (2 Chronicles 7:14, KJV)