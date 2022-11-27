Op-Ed: “A Drag Queen Christmas” and “All Ages Welcome” – Indoctrinating and Grooming Kids for the Holidays

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

A Drag Queen Christmas is a drag tour featuring alumni of RuPaul’s Drag Race. The show has a two-hour running time and includes one intermission. A sane and sensible parent would not expose his/her kids to hyper-sexualized and raunchy adult entertainment.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – I have no issue with adult drag queens (DQs) entertaining adults in places without children in the audience. However, I do have an issue when children are exposed to adult men dressed up like hyper-sexualized female clowns and acting like fools. DQs in no way represent biological females.

“All ages welcome.” This phrase is on the website. [DragFans.com]

So, I reviewed several clips from past shows for “A Drag Queen Christmas” on YouTube.

This is the most disgusting clip. It appears a 12-year-old is in the audience. You cannot see him on the video. The DQs flirt with him and make several disgusting sexual suggestions and use profanity. They drink alcohol on stage.

Adult men dressed up in outlandish, seductive costumes, caked on makeup, wacky wigs and high-heeled shoes – twerking and jerking to traditional tunes. A sane and sensible parent would not expose his/her kids to hyper-sexualized and raunchy adult entertainment.

“For the 8th consecutive year, Murray & Peter present, “A Drag Queen Christmas.” Get ready for your favorite queens performing live on stage. We’ve got Winners, Fan Favorites and Miss Congeniality.” 36 cities coast to coast. Hosted by Nina West and Trinity the Tuck. Check DragFans.com and watch a brief clip of the show for 2022.

Tuck is a reference to what men do with their private parts when they dress in female attire.

Let’s take a look at other clips on YouTube from past shows for “A Drag Queen Christmas.” It appears the DQ’s are lip-syncing.

In this clip, the DQ is dressed like a Satanic creature with horns and what appears to be blood dripping around his mouth. He croons “I want you.”

In this clip from, the DQ is dressed like a cross between a creepy elf and an alien. He assaults a giant stuffed unicorn, rips off its head, and kicks it across the stage as heavy metal music thumps.

And why would children want to witness violence on a stuffed animal? They wouldn’t.

In this clip, the DQ undresses until he is wearing a tight beige bodysuit with doll-shaped cutouts over his breasts and genitals. He pulls a tiny doll from his genital area cutout and holds it up for the audience.

In other clips, the DQ has a large knife in each hand covered in what’s supposed to be blood; a DQ purposely passes gas at the end of his song; and a DQ acts like he pulls his bleeding heart out of his chest.

What’s up with a theme of blood and violence in a Christmas show? Argh. Definitely not for kids. Obviously, the producers and sponsors condone children attending the show. “All ages welcome.”

Kids don’t belong in bars. Kids don’t belong in strip clubs. And kids certainly don’t belong at drag shows.

“Drag Queen Kitty Demure: I’d ‘walk out’ of a performance if kids were in attendance,” purported MSN.

“Would you want a stripper or a porn star to influence your child?…A drag queen performs in a nightclub for adults; there is a lot of filth that goes on, a lot of sexual stuff that goes on, and backstage there’s a lot of nudity, sex, and drugs. Okay? So, I don’t think that this is an avenue you would want your child to explore,” Demure said.

Listen to Demure on YouTube.

“Not wanting your kid to be around scantily clad men dressed up as women and twerking and singing sexually explicit lyrics doesn’t mean that you hate LGBTQ people; it just means you don’t want your kids being exposed to sexually inappropriate performances. You know, because they’re kids,” notes a story at twitchy.

As a former child therapist, I do not recommend that parents take children to see the 2022 show if it is similar to the past clips. It has the potential to cause fear and result in nightmares. Developmentally, younger children believe the characters on stage are real.

Furthermore, it is not appropriate for drag queens to push gender ideology and gender identity issues onto children. What would motivate grown men (heterosexual, homosexual, bisexual, or transsexual) in hideous outfits to invite all ages to an adult entertainment show? Why do they do it? Think about it.

Speaking up to protect minors from hyper-sexualized drag queen shows is not about hating the LGBT community as accused by radical trans and hateful activists – that’s a smokescreen. I respect Gays Against Groomers, “a coalition of gay people who oppose the recent trend of indoctrinating, sexualizing and medicalizing children under the guise of “LGBTQIA+,” for standing up to protect children.

And of course, the lefty liberal mainstream media mafia mob weighs in to push their agenda of deranged wokeness and nonscientific gender ideology on families and children.