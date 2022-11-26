Op-Ed: What is the Motivation of Mainstream Media’s Constant Barrage of Accusations Against Conservatives and Christians?

Open the history books and review the power of the media – fact vs fiction. Power is neutral, but can be utilized for good vs evil. File photo: Victor Moussa, Shutter Stock, licensed.

Joseph Goebbels made it clear. “If you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it.”

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Corporate media, legacy media, mainstream media, lamestream media, fakestream media – all names for the mainstream media mafia (MMM) made up of radical left-winger liberals that take orders from Team Biden and the Deep State regime (aka Shadow Government, Great Reset, One World Empire). Any sane and sensible person can identify the pattern in MMM – the constant barrage of venomous accusations – unethical journalism that boggles the mind.

“Once upon a time there were mass media, and they were wicked, of course, and there was a guilty party. Then there were the virtuous voices that accused the criminals. And Art (ah, what luck!) offered alternatives, for those who were not prisoners to the mass media.” –Umberto Eco

Sometimes my brain can barely fathom that journalists and reporters in the USA would resort to such totalitarian tactics – but just follow the power and money trail to the top of the propaganda pyramid – the throne of lies. What did the Deep State cabal promise the media moguls? What did the owners of corporate media promise the employees to adopt censorship, skew information, and threaten those that disagree with lawsuits?

The sinister spirit of delusion has permeated the MMM as it appears some news hosts actually believe the ridiculous rhetoric. To me that’s the only way to explain the vile hatred that spews from their mouths. Their minds have been entrapped by a shadowy house of tarot cards – deceptive divination. And hatred begets more hatred.

“You son of the devil, you enemy of all righteousness, full of all deceit and villainy, will you not stop making crooked the straight paths of the Lord?” (Acts 13:10, ESV)

The current and central rad fad is gender ideology, transgenderism, and drag queens in libraries, schools, public venues, and adult clubs for the so-called purpose of entertaining children – and anyone that disagrees is branded as an enemy by MMM. Their tactic is fearmongering and the goal is censorship and the termination of free speech.

Another ongoing rad fad is the climate crisis hoax – the falsehood that CO2 is annihilating the planet and the population. And anyone that disagrees is called a climate denier.

However, the first onslaught circa 2019 began when individuals or groups refused the COVID-19 vaccination.

“The federal government has been found to have launched a “comprehensive media campaign” to portray COVID vaccines in a positive light,” according to a 2022 article in Christianity Daily.

The article continues, “In response to a Freedom of Information Act request by a right-leaning outlet, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services or HHS admitted that it purchased advertising from a number of major news networks and media publications to launch a campaign about how COVID vaccines are effective and safe. Hundreds of news organizations were allegedly paid by the federal government to talk about COVID vaccines in a positive light, the report said.”

According to Glen Beck, “In response to a FOIA request filed by TheBlaze, HHS revealed that it purchased advertising from major news networks including ABC, CBS, and NBC, as well as cable TV news stations Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC, legacy media publications including the New York Post, the Los Angeles Times, and the Washington Post, digital media companies like BuzzFeed News and Newsmax, and hundreds of local newspapers and TV stations. These outlets were collectively responsible for publishing countless articles and video segments regarding the vaccine that were nearly uniformly positive about the vaccine in terms of both its efficacy and safety.”

“The BLM-antifa narrative that police are murdering black and brown people in epidemic proportions needs to be thoroughly debunked. It is not supported by the evidence or data. This should be the job of the media, but it has been they who fan the flames of racial division through one-sided wall-to-wall coverage. The unending distraction from real issues that can otherwise be addressed through evidence-based policy making has us chasing shadows,” purports Andy Ngo in his book “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy.”

Follow the Big Pharma and Big Tech trail. Follow the socialist indoctrination trail. Follow the violence trail that blames the victims. Follow the MMM trail.

Other MMM liberal left-wingers include: Associated Press, Atlantic, New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today, Daily Beast, Guardian, Politico, Axios, The New Yorker, BuzzFeed, Yahoo News, Huff Post, Reuters, Mother Jones, Salon, Vox, BBC.

Peruse The AllSides Media Bias Chart.

“In dictatorships the media is controlled by the State. In democracies the media is controlled by wealthy individuals with political affiliations. Objective media and journalists simply do not exist in the mainstream.” –Robert Black

Let’s open the history books and review the power of the media – fact vs fiction. Power is neutral, but can be utilized for good vs evil.

The Rwanda Genocide and Media Rhetoric

Did the media’s use of propaganda in Rwanda, fueled by the Hutu leaders, underpin the genocide?

In Rwanda, the Hutu and the Tutsi, the two dominant ethnic groups in the country, lived side-by-side for years as neighbors, students and teachers, family and friends. In 1994, over 100 days, 800,000 Tutsi were slaughtered in Rwanda.

“However, upon closer examination of the period leading up to the attacks and during the killings, it is clear that radio broadcasts were used as propaganda to galvanize the Hutu population against the Tutus. Radio was used by Hutu officials to broadcast information, strategize and coordinate attacks, and dehumanize neighboring Tutsis…The construction of Hutu identity and the demonization of Tutsis in Rwandan radio had a direct impact on Hutu participation in the genocide and their perception of Tutsis.”

Does the rhetoric in Rwanda parallel the radical liberal’s continuous rhetoric of blaming, shaming, criticizing, and accusing Republicans and Christians in USA?

“Whoever controls the media, controls the mind.” –Jim Morrison

Headlines of Mainstream Media Blaming Conservatives, Republicans, and Christians in USA

I am thankful for courageous individuals at alternative media platforms and outlets that denounce censorship and stand up for freedom, liberty, and truth (i.e., The Published Reporter, The Western Journal, Townhall, The Epoch Times, The Federalist, City Journal, News Busters, Post Millennial, Breitbart, The Washington Examiner, The New York Post, Christian Post, Christian Daily, Christian Broadcasting Network, Blaze, Rebel News, The Daily Signal, The World Tribune, The Political Insider, The Washington Times, PJ Media, Florida VOICES, Liberty Nation News, Life Site News, gab, rumble, Truth Social, Infowars, TOTT News, among others).

“There are six things that the Lord hates, seven that are an abomination to him: haughty eyes, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked plans, feet that make haste to run to evil, a false witness who breathes out lies, and one who sows discord among brothers.” (Proverbs 6:16-19, ESV)

As the battle between God and Satan rages, freewill allows each individual to choose a side. A person cannot set on the fence when eternity hangs in the balance. You are either for or against God.

Folks, what’s happening with MMM is eerie and diabolical. As a 62-year-old American, I cannot recall a time in my later adult life when the media printed such falsehoods and fake news on a daily basis and the blaming of Conservatives is uncanny. Patriots must unite, speak out with boldness, support each other – and pray.