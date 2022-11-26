Op-Ed: The Satan Temple Claims Abortion Should Be a Religious Ritual Right

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Mere words cannot describe how I felt as I researched this column – nauseated by sadness and grief over the death of innocent unborn children inside wombs that are supposed to be safe havens. Anger over a group of humans mesmerized and demonized by a death cult under Satan, the enemy of the almighty God. And outrage that public schools have to legally allow the Satan Temple group to hold clubs in schools for the indoctrination of innocent children.

History shows us that the members of satanic cults wanted to stay hidden in the shadows, however the modern-day demonic minions present with boldness and in-your-face rebellion.

“The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist.” –Charles Baudelaire

Case in point: peruse The Satanic Temple (TST) website.

The TST, founded by Malcolm Jarry and Lucine Greaves in 2013, declares they are not to be confused with the Satanic Church, founded by Anton LaVey in the 1960s. “The Satanic Temple” is a registered trademark of United Federation of Churches LLC dba The Satanic Temple.

Argh. It appears the two occult groups have some conflict with each other. Moreover, TST does not adhere to the supernatural Satan described in the Bible, but uses the Devil as a metaphor – at least that is what they claim.

TST proclaims: “We have publicly confronted hate groups, fought for the abolition of corporal punishment in public schools, applied for equal representation when religious installations are placed on public property, provided religious exemption and legal protection against laws that unscientifically restrict people’s reproductive autonomy, exposed harmful pseudo-scientific practitioners in mental health care, organized clubs alongside other religious after-school clubs in schools besieged by proselytizing organizations, and engaged in other advocacy in accordance with our tenets.”

Uh-huh. What deluded fool would believe any of this hooey? The founders want you to believe they are a harmless organization that uses Satan as a symbol, yet they do good deeds. It’s preposterous.

Notice that two smiling children (a boy and girl) look up at a statue of a horned ram with wings setting on a throne with a pentagram on TST’s website. Sickening and sacrilegious.

A customer can buy upside-down cross necklaces; pay for an expensive Satanic wedding package; and shop for other spooky items to waste money on. There is long list of TST congregations across the USA. Moreover, TST gives out a few scholarships for kids, but they have to proclaim to hate school to win. Joining TST is free, but there is a donation page.

I did not find directions on how to sell your soul to Satan; how to cast spells on enemies; or photos of blood, guts, sexualized rituals or dead animals sacrifices on the TST website. Satan is sneaky.

My questions:

Is TST just a money-making operation that scams wayward youth and woke warriors?

Does TST require parental permission to join?

Is this an evil group that is trying to appear benign to rake in coverts, indoctrinate children, and oppose almighty God and Jesus, the Savior?

Is the central goal the legalization of unrestricted abortion?

The following articles are from the Gateway Pundit:

Satanic Temple Will Argue Abortion Is Religious Ritual in Legal Challenges

“The Satanic Temple joined Democrats in their battle against the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade. The Satanic Temple released a statement arguing they will fight in court for the right to “religious abortion.”

SATANIC TEMPLE: Abortion is a ‘Satanic Ritual’ and Should Be Protected Under Religious Freedom Laws

“In a press release sent to the Gateway Pundit by a spokesperson, the Satanic Temple said that “Satanists are exempt from these regulations if they undergo first-trimester abortions in accordance with TST’s religious ritual. The satanic abortion ritual involves the recitation of TST’s Third and Fifth Tenets, which celebrate bodily autonomy and the adherence to best scientific practices, along with a personal affirmation that is ceremoniously intertwined with the abortion.””

Read the TST’s tweet about Religious Reproductive Rights.

The Body is Inviolable

Subject to One's Own Will Alone. https://t.co/TeyVxENu45 pic.twitter.com/kuNd1mCYKd — The Satanic Temple (@satanic_temple_) May 5, 2022

The following articles are from the New York Post:

Is TST a mere front for pushing unrestricted abortion?

According to an article at Life Site News, in 2020, TST launched a campaign titled “Satanic Abortions Are Protected by Religious Liberty Laws.”

Read TST’s tweet: “With Roe v Wade overturned, a religious exemption will be the only available challenge to many restrictions to access.”

The Life Site News article continues, “Seeking to exploit this same constitutional principle to accomplish the same end of unrestricted abortion, over 140 Jewish organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League, sponsored a May 17 “Jewish Rally for Abortion Justice” publicly affirming “abortion access is a Jewish value” and “banning abortions is a religious freedom issue.”

Watch a YouTube podcast with host Marcus Rogers: The Satanic Temple Performs Unbaptisms at Pagan Pride Festival. The crowd yells “Hail Satan.”

In January of 2022, Tucker Carlson at Fox News interviewed The Satanic Temple’s Lucien Greaves on their after-school clubs. “The club claims it will help children learn empathy.” Uh-huh.

“The second greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he is the good guy.” – Ken Ammi

Huh? Backup. A Satanist organization is going to help children learn how to become empathic. Really? Logic and common sense reveal that is not going to happen. Gulp. My brain is spinning.

Satan is the father of lies and he comes to kill, steal, and destroy. Satan (formerly named Lucifer) was an amazing angel created by God, but he became proud and haughty and rebelled against his loving Creator. As a result, Satan wages war against God and humans.

In my opinion there’s another nefarious motive to holding Satanist clubs in schools. Perhaps the TST founders want parents to object, and as a result they want schools to vote and terminate all religious groups (aka Christian clubs) from using schools for gatherings. And what parent or legal guardian would ever give consent for a child to attend a TST club?

Why would a Satanic group target children if indoctrination was not a goal? Do demonic minions actually think they are pulling the wool over the eyes of Christians? TST is another sign we are living in the Book of Revelation and Jesus will soon return.

“Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter.”(Isaiah 5:20, NIV)

The bottom line is God creates life – Satan destroys life.