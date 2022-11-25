Op-Ed: Mighty Moms Across the U.S. Are Standing Up and Speaking Out for Children

This mom had an epic response to the school board’s decision to host a Halloween ‘Queerfest’. – The Western Journal – YouTube.com

“I can imagine no heroism greater than motherhood.” –Lance Conrad

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Throughout the Bible, there are numerous stories of mothers. Eve is the first mother recorded in the Bible, and the first woman to conceive and deliver a child. Hagar, Sarah, Rebekah, Leah, Rachel, Naomi, Jochebed, Hannah, Manoah, Bathsheba, Elizabeth; more mothers that played important roles in the Bible.

And of course, Mary, the mother of Jesus.

“Do not be afraid, Mary; you have found favor with God. You will conceive and give birth to a son, and you are to call him Jesus. He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High. The Lord God will give him the throne of his father David, and he will reign over Jacob’s descendants forever; his kingdom will never end.” (Luke 1:31, NIV)

Mothers of the modern day are uniting and organizing to speak up for the rights of parents. These mighty moms are fed up with Woke culture in schools, the entertainment industry, and in politics. And Conservative moms are a mighty force to be reckoned with.

Mighty Moms for Kids the Educational Arena

Moms for Liberty is dedicated to fighting for the survival of America by unifying, educating and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government.

Watch videos of moms speaking out across the country on their website or on their YouTube channel.

“We do NOT co-parent with the government,” the Moms proclaim. “Your parental rights do not stop at the classroom door.”

Moms for Liberty started with just the two founders, Tiffany Justice and Tina Descovich, from Florida. Today the organization has over 100,000 members.

Moms for Liberty backed the Berkeley County School District in South Carolina, according to NBC News. “Within two hours, the school board had voted to fire the district’s first Black superintendent, terminate the district’s lawyer, ban critical race theory and set up a committee to decide whether certain books and materials should be banned from schools.”

Moms for Liberty will continue to endorse school board candidates who value and prioritize parental rights tweeted a mom. School Boards must demand curriculum transparency, fiscal responsibility and put a stop to the “woke agenda” in K12 schools.

Moms for Liberty will continue to endorse school board candidates who value & prioritize parental rights.



School Boards must demand curriculum transparency, fiscal responsibility &put a stop to the “woke agenda” in K12 schools. https://t.co/FpQbfgvxBh — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) November 17, 2022

Mighty Moms for Kids in the Entertainment Arena

One Million Moms is an online division of the Christian, conservative organization, American Families Association.

“Mom, are you fed up with the filth many segments of our society, especially the entertainment media, are throwing at our children? Are you tired of all the negative influences our children are forced to contend with? If so, we urge you to become a member of OneMillionMoms.com.”

Walt Disney has cast a drag queen industry superstar in an upcoming Marvel superhero series “Ironheart” and protectors of children can sign a petition to oust the show at the One Million Moms website.

The mighty moms requested that the NFL and Fox pull a Super Bowl ad from Sabra Hummus featuring drag stars. “Sabra Dipping Company LLC is choosing to push an agenda of sexual confusion instead of promoting its actual product,” they asserted. “Normalizing this lifestyle is contrary to what conservative, Christian parents are teaching their children about God’s design for sexuality.”

Moms Against Drag Queens Sexualizing Children

Watch on YouTube: Moms Go to War Against School Boards Over ‘Drag Queen’ Shows.

Parents are Uniting and Fighting

“American Parents Reject Randi Weingarten and Leftist Schooling,” is an article at Liberty Nations News. One of the nation’s largest teacher’s unions just got a stern rebuke from voters.

The Supreme Court has ruled that Maine violated the First Amendment with its plan to keep public dollars from religious schools in the case Carson v. Makin. The Court held that Maine could not discriminate against religious schools.

“As a mother, let me explain why Trump’s reelection is essential – for those who care about America’s past and future, Bill of Rights, and giving our kids the chance to strive, fail, start again, and succeed. We know life is not a straight line but stops and starts. We needed the freedom to explore, live, learn, and finally succeed. Our children deserve that same freedom. Trump makes that possible; Biden could care less – as his client is the government,” notes a 2020 opinion piece in Townhall.

“All that I am or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel Mother.” – Abraham Lincoln