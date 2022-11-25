New Gallup Poll Indicates Just 28 Percent of Americans Still Concerned About COVID-19

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

The poll found the vast majority of Americans, 78 percent polled, feel the COVID-19 pandemic is “over,” and those who are showing no outward symptoms of infections should “lead their normal lives as much as possible” File photo: Dragana Gordic, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – While the White House is currently pushing people to get the newly-released Coronavirus Omicron variant-specific booster amid warning of a winter surge, a new Gallup poll indicates that the majority of Americans no longer consider COVID-19 concerning as the nation heads into the holiday season.

According to the poll, just 28 percent of those surveyed said that “they are ‘very’ or ‘somewhat worried’ they will get COVID — the lowest percentage Gallup has recorded since the summer of 2021.”

In contrast, the poll also found that the vast majority of Americans – 78 percent polled – are of the opinion that the COVID-19 pandemic is “over,” and that those who are showing no outward symptoms of infections should “lead their normal lives as much as possible and avoid interruptions to work and business.”

Gallup’s poll – conducted between October 11 and 19 – noted that most people are looking forward to returning to their normal lives prior to the pandemic, and are making no special considerations – including the wearing of masks – in order to spend the upcoming holiday season with friends and relatives.

“The same poll finds the smallest percentages of Americans yet reporting they are steering clear of specific situations because of the coronavirus, including avoiding large crowds (24 percent), avoiding travel by plane or public transportation (19 percent), avoiding going to public places (16 percent) and avoiding small gatherings (13 percent),” Gallup said. “Use of face masks remains fairly common, but the 40 percent saying they have worn one in the past week when outside their home is also a new low during the pandemic.”

Most Americans are no longer practicing social distancing measures as well, according to the poll.

“About six in 10 Americans (59 percent) say they have made no attempt to isolate themselves from people outside their household in the past 24 hours – the most eschewing social distancing since the beginning of the pandemic,” Gallup said. “Sixteen percent, similar to the level in April, now say they have completely or mostly isolated themselves from people outside their household, while 25 percent – the lowest reading since April 2020 – say they have isolated themselves partially or a little.”

However, when it comes to political affiliation, there remains a divide; 73 percent of Republicans believe that the pandemic is over, as opposed to 21 percent of Democrats and 48 percent of Independents.