Biden States that “Semi-Automatic” Firearms are “Sick” and Should Be Banned

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





President Joe Biden has been a regular proponent of outlawing the sale of semi-automatic firearms, up to and including handguns, although he has admitted during a CNN town hall event last summer that the chances of his administration succeeding are slim. File photo: John Smith, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thanksgiving, President Joe Biden stated to reporters that the ability for individuals to enter a gun store and purchase semi-automatic firearms is “sick” and has “no social redeeming value” following the latest spate of mass shootings in the United States, and continued his push to ultimately have the weapons banned.

Biden’s comments come following a massacre at a gay nightclub on Friday that left 5 dead, followed by a Virginia Walmart manager running amok through their store with a handgun on Thursday that left at least 6 killed.

“I’m sick and tired of these shootings. We should have much stricter gun laws. Look, the idea that we’re not enforcing red-flag laws, period, just based on knowledge, not on parents saying or a loved one saying you should arrest this person now for his own sake, is ridiculous,” Biden said. “The idea we still allow semiautomatic weapons to be purchased is sick. It’s just sick. It has no social redeeming value. Zero. None. Not a single, solitary rationale for it except profit for the gun manufacturers.”

The vast majority of handguns in America are semi-automatic. Biden thinks it’s sick that we’re allowed to buy them to protect our family. You know what’s actually sick @joebiden? Your daughter Ashley blamed showers with YOU as a potential cause for her sex addiction in her diary. https://t.co/s6prULGRW8 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 25, 2022 Critics erupt on Biden after ‘sick’ comment on semi-automatic gun purchases: 'Sheer ignorance' https://t.co/Pske83ZcA0 — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 25, 2022

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Biden has been a regular proponent of outlawing the sale of semi-automatic firearms, up to and including handguns, although he has admitted during a CNN town hall event last summer that the chances of his administration succeeding are slim.

“The idea you need a weapon that can have the ability to fire 20, 30, 40, 50, 120 shots from that weapon, whether it’s a, whether it’s a 9mm pistol or whether it’s a rifle, is ridiculous,” Biden said. “I’m continuing to push to eliminate the sale of those things, but I’m not likely to get that done in the near term.”

However, Biden’s wording on semi-automatic firearm bans – including arguing that “clips that have multiple bullets in them” should not be allowed to be sold – have generated confusion and concerns that this could consist of a blanket ban on almost all firearms, which would run contrary to the protections afforded by the Second Amendment.