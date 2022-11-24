WaPo: Vaccinated Individuals Now Represent Majority of COVID Deaths

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Despite the WaPo report, the White House coronavirus czar made the claim on Wednesday that “We can prevent every Covid death in America” if everyone gets their updated booster shot. File photo: Mongkolchon Akesin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to a recently-released analysis conducted for The Washington Post’s Health 202 newsletter, the majority of deaths due to COVID-19 can now currently be attributed to fully-vaccinated individuals as opposed to those who have never taken the jab.

WaPo’s analysis, conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation, found that 58 of the COVID-19 deaths recorded in August were among those who are vaccinated or boosted, which experts find to be a troubling new trend.

As vaccination rates among U.S. residents increases and additional COVID variants hit the scene, the number of fatal cases among vaccinated have been steadily rising; just 23 percent of COVID deaths in September 2021 were among the inoculated, contrasted with 42 percent in February 2022 and 58 percent in August.

According to Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Experts state that being unvaccinated still poses a major risk factor for COVID-19-related death, but that vaccine efficacy wanes over time and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends regular booster shots, especially for the elderly; however, a recent study also found that additional booster shots failed to provide additional significant, lasting protection for older Americans.

As for the findings in Kaiser Family Foundation’s report, Cox provided several different reasons for the rise in deaths among inoculated individuals:

At the point in the pandemic, the overall high vaccination rate means that the majority of those dying from COVID make up a larger percentage.

Those at the greatest risk of dying from COVID – such as the elderly – are most likely to be vaccinated already.

Vaccines lose potency over time.

The BA.5 omicron subvariant, the most recent strain to become dominant, is highly transmissible and resistant to the current batch of vaccines.

Despite the WaPo report, White House coronavirus czar Ashish Jha made the claim on Wednesday that “We can prevent every Covid death in America” if everyone gets their updated booster shot.