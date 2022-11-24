Op-Ed: At Secret Society of Sewer Rats – Manhattan’s District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, Draws Stormy Daniels Straw

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Adult film star Stormy Daniels appeared in federal court in Lower Manhattan. Stormy Daniels leaves court after hearing. New York City – April 16 2018. File photo: A Katz, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“By gnawing through a dike, even a rat may drown a nation.” –Edmund Burke

PORTSMOUTH, OH – It’s baffling, befuddling, bewildering – the amount of energy, time and resources the radical Democrats have spent on trying to destroy President Donald Trump. It appears to be a one-track-mind pathological disorder – kind of like “Americans Most Wanted’ television program where they don’t stop until they get the criminal, but the chasers are the bad guys.

“They’re coming after me because I’m fighting for you,” proclaimed Trump.

Furthermore, the regime rats do not play by the rules – and they still can’t take Trump, MAGA, and supporters down. If they obeyed the rulebook, Hillary, Biden, Hunter and a long list of others would be in prison.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



The 2024 announcement by the Trump team sent the radical rodents into a tizzy.

Ranking rat, Attorney General Merrick Garland, went into his dungeon of dung to try to find another pile to throw at the wall. “Based on recent developments, including the former president’s announcement that he is a candidate for president in the next election, and the sitting president’s stated intention to be a candidate as well, I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint a special counsel.”

Moreover, the Deep State Democrat rats are worrying, hurrying, and scurrying as they try to dig up dirt – that just isn’t there. But that doesn’t deter the furry fiends – haters of truth, justice, and liberty.

Recently, the rabid rat pack scuttled down the manholes before the bewitching hour and darted through the tunnels until they reached destination sewer treatment plant. Not minding the stench of raw sewage, they reviewed their well-worn agenda: Operation Take Down Donald Trump. Argh. The flea-covered greedy vermin love socialism and communism too much to give up the fight. Perverted power permeates mind, body, and soul.

The rats snickered and twerked when District Attorney Bragg got the short straw and the order to look into the Stormy Daniels/Donald Trump accusations.

“The true absurdity here is that Bragg has opened his new investigation into Trump despite record crime ravaging New York City… None of this should be surprising because Bragg has to appease his bolshie masters. Remember, nothing is more important to the left than “getting Trump.” Bragg is doing what is expected of him, so expect to see him rewarded with a higher office after he has put the final nail into the coffin of the city that never sleeps,” surmises Kevin Downey, Jr. at JP Media.

“The trouble with the rat race is that even if you win, you’re still a rat.” – Lily Tomlin

Let’s take a stroll down memory mania lane.

“DNC Official Responsible For Inciting Violence At Trump Rallies Met Privately With Obama 42 Times,” is the title of an article at the Political Insider.

“Let me tell you: You take on the intelligence community — they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you,” Senator Chuck Schumer said on MSNBC. It was an incredible thing to say in a nation where the people are supposedly sovereign, but soon it would become clear that Schumer knew what he was talking about, which still raises questions. How did he know the FBI, CIA and others were going after Trump?” asked the New York Post in 2019.

Trump has encountered around 30 lawsuits and investigations as reported by Forbes in a recent article. Peruse their “one-of-a-kind tracker” to find info.

And of course, the mainstream media mafia attends the clandestine cabal meetings. How else would they know how to spin and publish the sludge? Repugnant reporters gnawing away at Freedom of the Press and Freedom of Speech.

In 2018, arrogant Axios touted, “Democratic hit list: At least 85 Trump investigation targets.”

Peeved Politico ran a piece titled “How to Flood the Trump Administration With Investigations.”

Before the malicious meeting ended, the rats chewed and chomped on refreshments – nabbed from the White House kitchen. Trudging off into the darkness, the fear of being exposed by Trump lingered. What if their most heinous, hush-hush secret is revealed to the public and the police?

“Mr. Speaker, I smell a rat; I see him forming in the air and darkening the sky; but I will nip him in the bud.” –Boyle Roche

“The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents,” is a fictional book by Terry Pratchett with one theme being good vs evil. Reminds me of the Deep State cabal and their minions.

Book excerpts:

Maurice and the rats have teamed up with a young lad named Keith to implement a clever moneymaking scheme. Upon entering a town, the rats make a general nuisance of themselves — stealing food and widdling on things — until the townsfolk become desperate to get rid of them. Then Maurice and Keith appear on the scene and offer to save the day by ridding the town of its infestation for a small fee. It seems like a surefire plan until the group arrives in the town of Bad Blintz and gets hooked up with Malicia, a young girl with a vivid imagination and a knack for finding trouble. When it’s discovered that Bad Blintz already has a rat problem — one that a couple of shifty-eyed rat catchers claim to have under control — things turn deadly. For lurking beneath the town’s streets is an obstacle course of mangling rattraps and noxious poisons. And beyond that is a monster so powerful and ugly, even Malicia couldn’t imagine it.

But there was more to it than that. As the Amazing Maurice said, it was just a story about people and rats. And the difficult part of it was deciding who the people were, and who were the rats.

You will have worked out that there is a race in this world that steals and kills and spreads disease and despoils what it cannot use, said the voice of Spider.

Everyone needs their little dreams. Maurice truly believed that, too. If you knew what it was that people, really, really wanted, you very nearly controlled them.

“For everyone who does wicked things hates the light and does not come to the light, lest his works should be exposed.” (John 3:20, ESV)

“Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them. For it is shameful even to speak of the things that they do in secret.” (Ephesians 5:11-12, ESV)

“But as for the cowardly, the faithless, the detestable, as for murderers, the sexually immoral, sorcerers, idolaters, and all liars, their portion will be in the lake that burns with fire and sulfur, which is the second death.” (Revelation 21:8, ESV)

The 2020 stolen presidential election only emboldened the evil empire, but freedom will be restored to the patriots and God will bless America again.

Citizens, unite and pray as we battle the forces of darkness to restore America. And listen to the words of President Donald Trump:

“Together, we will be taking on the most corrupt forces and entrenched interests imaginable. Our country is in a horrible state. We’re in grave trouble. This is not a task for a politician or a conventional candidate, this is a task for a great movement that embodies the courage, confidence, and the spirit of the American people. This is a movement. This is not for any one individual. This is a job for tens of millions of proud people working together from all across the land and from all walks of life. Young and old, black and white, Hispanic and Asian, many of whom we have brought together for the very, very first time.”

“This will not be my campaign; this will be our campaign all together because the only force strong enough to defeat the massive corruption we are up against is you the American people. It’s true. The American people, the greatest people on earth. We love them all and we love both sides. We’re going to bring people together. We’re going to unify people.”