Reporter: Restored Tweets From Trump’s Twitter Account “Destroying” Democrats January 6th Narrative; “Establishment Lied to You”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Two tweets in particular that Philipp highlighted both featured Trump imploring rioters at the Capitol Building to refrain from violence and to show respect to law enforcement. File photo: Evan El-Amin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – Joshua Philipp, reporter with The Epoch Times and host of EpochTV’s “Crossroads” program, broadcasted live on YouTube earlier this week, following the reinstatement of former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account by the platform’s new CEO, Elon Musk.

Now that Trump’s controversial Twitter account is now active once again – although Trump himself has claimed that he will be sticking with his Truth Social account instead – Philipp pointed out several tweets made by the former Commander-in-Chief that the reporter claimed ran against the Democratic narrative that he had incensed his followers to violently storm the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, in an effort to overturn the results of the Presidential Election.

Trump had been previously banned from the popular microblogging website since January 8, 2021.

Two tweets in particular that Philipp highlighted both featured Trump imploring rioters at the Capitol Building to refrain from violence and to show respect to law enforcement.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



The first tweet, issued at 2:28 p.m. – over an hour after the riot first started – stated, “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”

The second tweet, sent at 3:33 p.m., said, “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021 I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

These tweets, Philipp maintained – along with a video statement released after the event – proved that Trump’s intentions were never to drive his followers to storm the Capitol Building, saying “Is that inciting violence?”

However, some critics say a condemnation of Mike Pence on the day of the riots for not refusing to certify Joe Biden’s win, reportedly put the then-Vice President’s life in danger.

Defenders of Trump also note that the former President never directly called for any lawbreaking or violence at the rally, instead saying to his supporters at one point,

“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” – President Trump, January 6, 2021

A Democratic-led House Committee is currently investigating the origins and causes of the January 6 riots; when the new GOP-majority Congress convenes in 2023, it is unknown if the investigation will continue beyond that point.