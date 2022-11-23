CrimeLocalSociety

Charlotte County Deputy Killed by Suspected Drunk Driver Arrested on Second DUI Charge; Woman Now Faces DUI Manslaughter

By George McGregor
Christopher Taylor
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Taylor was fatally struck by a suspected drunk driver, 30-year-old Cassandra Smith, who was taken into custody by Florida Highway Patrol and transported to the Charlotte County Jail on DUI Manslaughter.

PUNTA GORDA, FL – On the evening of Tuesday, November 22, 2022, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Taylor was fatally struck by a suspected drunk driver. Life-saving measures were given on the scene by Good Samaritans and later by Taylor’s brothers and sisters in green. Deputy Taylor was trauma lifted to Punta Gorda ShorePoint Health and regrettably succumbed to his injuries.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Cassandra Smith, called 911 after losing control of her jeep and veering across three lanes into the shoulder striking the deputy. Smith was taken into custody by Florida Highway Patrol and transported to the Charlotte County Jail on DUI Manslaughter.

“In his little less than a year of service to Charlotte County, Chris exemplified the core values of the CCSO; Integrity, Professionalism, and Trust. Chris just celebrated his 23rd birthday on Saturday. Losing a deputy is unspeakably difficult for the agency, but the passing of such a promising and kind young man is a tremendous loss for the world,”

– Sheriff Bill Prummell
