Arizona Won’t Certify Midterm Election Results Until Court Cases Settled; Hand Count of Ballots In Maricopa County Sought

The defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, Kari Lake, said she is assembling “the best and brightest legal team” to explore every option to overturn the election she believes to be littered with “unforgivable” errors with ballots that disenfranchised voters.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ – Amid a series of GOP lawsuits questioning the results of the 2022 midterm elections in Maricopa County due to alleged “voter irregularities and improprieties,” Republican Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has stated he is delaying the official certification of results until after all legal challenges have been settled in court.

According to many voters’ accounts, there was widespread malfunction of voting equipment in Maricopa County early on the morning of Election Day that caused delays and confusion across the region, frustrating both Democratic and Republican voters on November 8.

It was these issues that were cited by Ducey at a November 18 press conference – who said that he had heard about them, but had not seen any evidence confirming their existence – as being the reason behind the state’s delay in certifying the election’s results.

“There are legal claims that are being challenged in court, and everybody on the ballot has certain access rights and remedies, and if they want to push that, they are able,” he said. “Once those are adjudicated and the process plays out, I will accept the results of the election.”

Arizona law mandates that all counties must certify their election results by November 23, after which they are to send those results to the office of the Secretary of State, which will be allotted an additional 10 days for final state certification.

One of the main midterm election lawsuits – filed by the Arizona Republican Party – is requesting a hand count of ballots in Maricopa County, which was a hotbed of purported voter issues in the 2020 election as well; Arizona GOP spokesman Zach Henry said earlier this week that transparency was vital to restore the faith of the state’s voters in a fair electoral process.

“The party is pushing for not only the county supervisors but everyone responsible for certifying and canvassing the election to make sure that all questions are answered so that voters will have confidence in the results of the election,” Henry said.

Joshua Philipp on Arizona AG Saying the Election Can’t Be Certified

The election in Arizona has been deemed uncertifiable and the one of the Attorney General there is actually asking now for different types of evidence and information that could actually be extremely incriminating against the people in Maricopa County in particular where you’ve been having a lot of these issues and very likely in my personal opinion, has a very strong chance of actually overturning the elections and probably having Kari Lake win and maybe even putting some people in prison which would be wonderful when it comes to election fraud in my opinion. You now have four different counties that are saying they will not certify the elections in Arizona and I’m going to show you the actual letter and the actual anomalies and the actual facts.” Joshua Philipp, Senior Investigative Reporter – The Epoch Times