Op-Ed: Radical Liberals Blame Murderous Acts at Club in Colorado on Republicans and Christians

Would The View zoo dare blame other nationalities, ethnicities or religions? File photo: S Bukley, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – First things first. Deep-felt prayers to the victims, families, friends, coworkers, and the community concerning the recent horrendous murderous rampage at Club Q in Colorado. Lives forever changed by a violent act upon innocent individuals unwinding and minding their own business in a public venue. Gut-wrenching and heart-breaking.

Citizens can find the names of the deceased victims to pray for their families by name at 9 News. Club Q announced that Colorado Healing Fund was the official site for donations.

Radical Liberals are Verbally Attacking Us

The voiced venomous attacks by radical liberal politicians and LGBTQ activists are beyond verbal abuse. Before retirement, I worked as a mental health therapist for decades – so I know exactly what I’m talking about. Accusing any group of citizens for murderous behavior because they hold and express different beliefs, values, and opinions from yours is abusive and unacceptable in a civil society. And certainly, unbefitting of elected leaders and those in the public eye. Belligerent bullies of woke cancel culture must be called out as it rises to the level of hate speech – in my professional and personal opinion.

“Former Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-FL, tweeted, “The hate in this country fueled by extreme MAGA including people in power like @GovRonDeSantis is what incites violence like the one we’re seeing in Colorado Springs. America, don’t look away,” reports an article in Florida’s VOICE.

Read Mucarsel-Powell’s raging tweet.

I retweeted this just yesterday. READ IT. The hate in this country fueled by extreme MAGA including people in power like @GovRonDeSantis is what incites violence like the one we’re seeing in Colorado Springs. America, don’t look away. #Enough https://t.co/bLqYp1iekp — Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (@DebbieforFL) November 20, 2022

My brain cannot fathom that any adult would vomit such rage and hatred upon the free speech of other American citizens, let alone a rabid mob fueling each other’s misplaced animosity. Sane and sensible people with critical thinking skills know the culpability goes to the perpetrator of the crime.

ABC’s The View zoo joined in with toxic-tongues to blame Republicans and Christians. “No motive has been released, but GLAAD and all the activists are pointing their fingers at the rise in anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and the political policies,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg responded. Co-host Sara Haines declared that “Jesus would be the grand marshal at the pride parade.”

So, no motive reported by police as of yet, but the hosts and co-hosts find it mature and appropriate to spew hate speech onto other individuals with differing views on gender ideology, radical gender transition surgeries, males competing against females in sports, and drag queens entertaining children while twerking in thongs and pasties.

Goldberg informed viewers how “words matter” and blamed a Colorado Republican Congresswoman. “Lauren Boebert, who, you know, has been in the forefront of dissing LGBTQ+ people is now saying her prayers and thoughts go with the families.”

Boebert doesn’t hate LGBTQ+ individuals – she disagrees with their gender ideology. Biology is not bigotry.

Why is it okay to blame a murderous act on Christians and/or Republicans? Would The View zoo dare blame other nationalities, ethnicities or religions?

For those (like myself) that cannot stand to watch The View, you can read the show’s transcript at New Busters.

My questions: Why didn’t the woke women feature an expert guest to discuss trauma and grief instead of bashing others? Why didn’t they provide resources and sources for the viewers?

But wait, there’s more – the mainstream media mafia joined in.

“On Monday’s edition of MSNBC’s Deadline: White House, host Nicolle Wallace assembled a panel of malcontents and miscreants to hurl the vilest, and most unhinged insults and allegations against religious conservatives and Fox News hosts that they could think of as a way to blame them for the mass shooting at an “LGBTQ” club in Colorado Springs, Colorado,” reports the News Busters.

Senator Mallory McMorrow responded, “It’s absolutely repulsive to watch the number of people in the wake of this horrific tragedy not wanting to take any responsibility. You know, hate doesn’t exist in a vacuum. And this has been a record year, 2022, for anti-LGBTQ legislation led by the GOP. Anti-trans legislation, and we now see with Libs of TikTok, on the very same day that this shooting happened targeting another drag show in Colorado. We’ve seen windows being smashed at gay bars.”

So, is McMorrow surmising that conservatives, Christians or any person that disagrees with her gender ideology needs to step forward and plead guilty to murder?

Based on my reasoning and logic skills, it appears a war against Freedom of Speech concerning gender ideology is being waged by a Woke mob of madness. Did naughty Nancy Pelosi or bossy Barack Obama send the memo?

My secret weapon is prayer – so I’m going to pray for every radical liberal mentioned in this column. That’ll really roast their goose.