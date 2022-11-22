Op-Ed: 50 Groups Confront Billionaire Bill Gates on Issues of Farming and Technology – You Have Too Much Power

Bill Gates attends Time 100 Gala as Time magazine celebrates its annual list at Frederick P. Rose Hall of Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 8, 2022. File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Citizens around the world, especially in Africa, are recognizing and speaking out about one megalomanic with too much power over others – Bill Gates is the culprit.

In my opinion, Gates is a predator trying to climb to the top of the food chain and pretend he is a god with ruling rights over our planet, our sky, and our universe. Would someone tell ghoulish Gates that God created the solar system, the planets, and all of creation – including humans. Barbaric Bill didn’t get the memo.

Albeit, Bully Bill is a cherished member of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and BFF with Klaus Schwab and the other climate crazies. The WEF has joined hands with the United Nations, the World Health Organization, King Charles, the central banks, and both private and nonprofit corporations in order to establish a one-world governing system by dividing the world’s nations into controllable regions under the guise of the climate crisis hoax.

A recent news story on The Next News Network

discussed a global warning about Bill Gates and concern over his growing monopoly on the food supply. The host showed several video clips exposing Gates’ depopulation agenda, a “death panel” needed to reduce medical costs, and his tentacles in the food industry.

“Fifty organizations dedicated to food sovereignty and food justice issues signed an open letter calling out Bill Gates over his latest claim that technology is the solution to world hunger and food sovereignty and asking the media to do a better job of covering the issue,” as reported on The Defender website.

The citizens in Africa are learning that the mainstream media mafia in the USA censor and control information. Gates was interviewed in the New York Times and the Associated Press, (two news outlets controlled by liberal wealthy elites)and 50 organizations united to sign a rebuttal letter.

Read the entire responding letter at the Commons Dreams website.

Letter excerpts:

We do not need to increase production as much as to assure more equitable access to food.

It is your preferred high-tech solutions, including genetic engineering, new breeding technologies, and now digital agriculture, that have in fact consistently failed to reduce hunger or increase food access as promised.

Toxic and damaging synthetic fertilizers are not a feasible way forward. Already, companies, organizations, and farmers in Africa and elsewhere have been developing biofertilizers made from compost, manure, and ash, and biopesticides made from botanical compounds, such as neem tree oil or garlic.

Your unquestioning support for a “new” Green Revolution demonstrates willful ignorance about history and about the root causes of hunger.

Climate-resilient seeds are already in existence and being developed by farmers and traded through informal seed markets.

What you are doing here is gaslighting–presenting practical, ongoing, farmer-led solutions as somehow fanciful or ridiculous, while presenting your own preferred approaches as pragmatic.

We invite you to step back and learn from those on the ground. At the same time, we invite high profile news outlets to be more cautious about lending credibility to one wealthy white man’s flawed assumptions, hubris, and ignorance, at the expense of people and communities who are living and adapting to these realities as we speak.

The authors of the letter reminded Gates that with the Green Revolution came “a host of other problems, from ecological issues like long-term soil degradation to socio-economic ones like increased inequality and indebtedness (which has been a major contributor to the epidemic of farmer suicides in India).”

Russell Brand, on his YouTube podcast, heralded the letter and showed clips of Gates at the recent Goalkeepers 2030 Conference:

“Ah, Bill Gates, he’s the answer to all the world’s problems and anyone who criticizes him is a conspiracy theorist or a considered academic concerned about him colonizing and monopolizing the world’s resources.”

Greedy Gates engaged in spewing out more misinformation and disinformation via the lamestream media and it came back around and bit his behind. This is me snickering.

Wow. All countries being invaded by Gates and his minions need courageous and confident citizens to unite with an in-your-face letter published at alternative media platforms. Who knows better than farmers when it comes to planting, fertilizing, and harvesting crops? The globe would be better off if Gates went back to his garage – and stayed there.

Folks, God is being faithful and exposing the global villains (aka The New World Order Regime) and their diabolical deeds against humanity. Let us praise our almighty God and continue marching on our knees in prayer.