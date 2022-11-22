Former Priest Pleads Guilty to Obscenity After Filming Himself in Sexual Threesome on Church Altar With Two Professional Dominatrices

The fornicating former faith leader Travis Clark, 39, was discovered engaging in an illicit sexual threesome on the very altar of the church he presided over, with two professional dominatrices Mindy Dixon (left) and Melissa Cheng (right) according to police reports. Images: Associated Newspapers Ltd / Daily Mail

NEW ORLEANS, LA – A former Catholic priest in Louisiana pleaded guilty on Monday to a felony obscenity charge after he filmed himself and two professional dominatrices engaging in an illicit sexual threesome on the very altar of the church he presided over, reports say.

Travis Clark, 39, was originally ordained in 2013 but was stripped of his priesthood after he was arrested in mid-2020; as part of his plea agreement, the fornicating former faith leader will receive a three-year suspended prison sentence, pay a $1,000 fine, and has agreed to pay $8,000 in restitution to the church for defiling the altar, which was officially burned to ashes by the archbishop of New Orleans after the incident was discovered. A new altar was consecrated in November 2020.

A representative of the Archdiocese of New Orleans was present in court Monday, and agreed to the sentence in the plea agreement.

In September 2020, Clark – while serving as the pastor of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pearl River – was spotted through a window by a passer-by after they had noticed that the lights were on in the church at night.

Travis Clark, the former Pearl River priest who was caught by a passerby having sex with two dominatrices on the church altar, plead guilty Monday to a single count of felony obscenity. https://t.co/Yl5DB3inPu — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) November 22, 2022 Travis Clark, 39, entered the plea before 22nd Judicial District Judge Ellen Creel, and received a suspended three-year prison sentence, three years of supervised probation and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine. https://t.co/AdLNQorM5z — KALB News Channel 5 (@KALBtv5) November 22, 2022

After peeking in through the window, the witness was reportedly shocked to discover an “unholy union” taking place between a half-naked Clark and two women wearing corsets and high-heeled boots, all of whom were engaging in a wild tryst on top of the altar.

The witness then called the police, and responding officers discovered that Clark had a video camera set up on a tripod filming the religious romp; sex toys and stage lighting were also found at the scene.

While the sex was confirmed to have been consensual between all parties, police nonetheless arrested the three on obscenity charges, due to the fact that the threesome was carried out in full view of the public.

The two dominatrices that Ckark had hired for the deed – Mindy Dixon and Melissa Cheng – have previously pleaded guilty in July to misdemeanor counts of institutional vandalism and received two years of probation.