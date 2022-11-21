Previous CEO Bob Iger to Return As Disney CEO After Bob Chapek Is Fired Over “Woke” Agenda, Tanking Stock

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Walt Disney Company Former Chairman and CEO Bob Iger at the premiere of Disney’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on December 16, 2019 in Hollywood, California December 16, 2019. File photo: Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro, Shutter Stock, licensed.

BURBANK, CA – Bob Chapek, whose two-year tenure as Disney CEO has been much-maligned for skyrocketing prices at the company’s theme parks and a perceived progressive “agenda” in its entertainment content that has caused its stock to plummet, was fired on Sunday in a move that shocked the industry, with former CEO Bob Iger returning to take over once again.

Chapek, 62, has been Iger’s hand-picked successor when the previous CEO had decided to retire after running Disney for15 years; however, Iger has been lured back to his old job after Chapek failed to successfully guide the iconic brand back to its peak after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disney Chairwoman Susan Arnold said in a statement on Chapek’s ouster on Sunday, expressing appreciation for his time with the Mouse House and wishing him all the best in his future endeavors.

“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” she said; Chapek did not release any statement in regards to his firing.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



DeSantis can't stop winning!



Disney fires chief executive Bob Chapek, effective immediately.https://t.co/z9KnA6C2FK — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) November 21, 2022

Over the course of the last year, Disney’s stock has dropped over 40 percent for a variety of cited reasons, with one of the more prominent being a perceived pivot away from the company’s family-friendly movies and television programming in favor of far-left progressive content that has clashed with the more conservative sensitivities of much of its user base.

In a stunning turn of events, The Walt Disney Co. says that Bob Chapek will step down as CEO, with Bob Iger returning to lead the company: https://t.co/KWQpkcipQk pic.twitter.com/aEGXArRCSY — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 21, 2022

Under Chapek’s watch, Disney Florida park also lost longstanding and lucrative tax breaks after the company’s decision to publically protest Governor Ron DeSantis’ Florida Parental Rights in Education Act – also known as the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law – which prohibits “classroom instruction” on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through grade 3.

The Disney Board of Directors stood firmly behind the decision to lure Iger out of retirement, saying that he was the only man quailed to help the entertainment conglomerate transition to a new era.

“Bob is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period,” the Board said. “He has deep respect of Disney’s senior leadership team, most of whom he worked closely with until his departure as executive chairman 11 months ago.”

Iger, 71, issued an email to the company, announcing his comeback.