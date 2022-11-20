Op-Ed: Turncoat Mike Pence, Former VP, Peddles His Bogus Book While Bashing President Trump

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to supporters at a rally in Chesterfield, Missouri. File photo: Gino Santa Maria, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Former VP Pence has turned into traitor Pence on his wimpy book tour. Yes, I am questioning his motives and wrapping my own perception around his reasoning. Yes, I am biased towards truth and President Trump’s mission to drain the swamp.

While I read the introduction pages on Amazon, perused reviews and multiple interview clips, I confess that I did not buy his book – only so many hours in a day to read and I’m not wasting time on a fish-wrapper. But let’s move on.

Hmmm. It appears Pence is swearing to the truth in the title so people will believe him. “Please, please, please believe me. I’m really, really, really not lying.”Methinks he dost protest too much. Sounds like a teenager getting ready to spin a tale.

Watch an interview for the promotion of his book, “So Help Me God” on YouTube.

The host of The Next News Network podcast appears frustrated with Pence. “Unbelievable,” he responses. “Mike Pence isn’t the only one throwing false accusations about Donald Trump… The J6 committee is composed of criminals that need to be exposed and exposed quickly…They’re out for blood. Communism and taken over America and they’ll do anything to keep it that way. This is a dangerous time for all of us.”

From a book review in The Wall Street Journal. “Strictly speaking, the book is an autobiography—Mr. Pence tells the story of his life, from early adulthood to the present. But in a 500-page book he reaches the 2016 presidential election by page 137. “So Help Me God” is mainly about the author’s relationship with Mr. Trump and his role in that president’s administration. It is also, appearing as it does immediately after the 2022 midterm elections, Mr. Pence’s de facto announcement of himself as a candidate for president in 2024.”

“Former Vice President Mike Pence is turning up like a bad penny this week, selling his new book while trying — once again — to recast himself as a courageous figure when hell broke loose at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021,” noted an opinion piece in the Chicago Sun Times.

Of course, the lefty liberal mainstream media mafia (MMM) is gushing over Republican turncoat Pence’s book: Washington Post, New York Times, Axios, People, Politico, and The Guardian.

Moreover, the MMM is owned and/or controlled by the wealthy autocrats (aka Deep State regime).

My questions:

Why write the book and why do a book tour now? Is Pence a coward, a RHINO, a Deep State regime minion, or a wannabe president? Does Pence think he has a popsicle chance in Hades as the Republican nomination for the 2024 election? Or is Pence drumming up business for a political move in another direction?

Here’s some satirical sarcasm…

Pence and Michele Obama (both have new books) can arrange a multiparty book-bashing Trump tour as another tactic to distract American citizens from nuclear war, inflation, and COVID vaccine injuries. Invite Hildebeast Clinton, Naughty Nancy, and Maxine Waters along for more Republican-trashing. Cringe fest.