Op-Ed: Pope Frances Bemoans Sin of Global Warming at COP27 – Huh? There is No Climate Crisis

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The falsehood of the planet and the people bring annihilated by carbon emission was raised to include a component of a spiritual catastrophe by none other than the Pope of the Vatican and revamped Ten Commandments. File photo: Hadrian, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Many of my prior columns focused on the global climate crisis hoax perpetrated by the World Economic Forum (WEF), the United Nations (UN), and The World Health Organization (WHO) and what motivates and moves the grand fairytale. These three powerful regimes comprise the New World Order (aka Great Reset) working together to usher in a totalitarian world government.

The falsehood of the planet and the people bring annihilated by carbon emission was raised to include a component of a spiritual catastrophe by none other than the Pope of the Vatican and revamped Ten Commandments.

And what organization is the driving force? The United Nations. The COP27 Climate Change Conference, currently ongoing in the Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh brings together leaders from nations around the world.

The UN (aka global totalitarians) brought in Pope Frances and religion because the current environment movement is void of “moral climate leadership,” opines Yoself Abramowitz in an opinion piece for Newsweek.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



“A group of us, under the auspices of the Interfaith Center for Sustainable Development and the Elijah Interfaith Institute, recently came together at Mount Sinai to envision what message of hope and transformation religions can offer to humanity as we grapple with the challenges of climate justice. One of the ideas was returning to the 10 commandments, given at Sinai,” explains Abramowitz, climate activist and co-initiator of the event.

However, instead of a return to the 10 commandments, the sacrilegious group changed the oracles given by God to Moses on Mt. Sinai in the Old Testament of the Bible.

“Jews, Muslims, Christians, Hindus and Buddhists from Israel, Egypt, the US, India, Spain and the UK plan to gather Sunday around the world to call on global leaders to act for “climate repentance” and to implement ten climate principles,” reports an article in The Times of Israel.

Sounds a lot like a one-world religion system to me.

The Elijah Interfaith Institute is another supporter of mixing religion and climate change. “Elijah’s approach to social change is a top-down approach, starting with the heads of religions, continuing with scholars and reaching the community at large.”

A true grassroots movement starts with the people in the community, not with voices at the top dictating rules and policies.

“In Sinai, a Prophetic Call for Climate Justice and Ceremony of Repentance,” is the title of a recent article on the website The Interfaith Center for Sustainable Development (ICSD).

In other words, sinners have to repent for causing a calamity of massive proportion to the planet. But there’s a problem – THERE IS NO CLIMATE CRISIS. IT’S A HOAX. And the people who support fossil fuels, according to the Pope, are sinning against earth and creation. So, I guess I am a climate crisis denier.

The Ten Principles for Climate Repentance (short version) are:

We are stewards of this world Creation manifests divinity Everything in life is interconnected Do no harm Look after tomorrow Rise above ego for our world Change our inner climate Repent and return Every action matters Use mind, open heart

I don’t know about you, but I’m sticking with God’s original Ten Commandments. Will the climate justice police knock on my door? Arrest me for not eating crickets? Or turn off the power grid?

“After learning that meat is on the menu at COP27—despite the United Nations’ own calls for a global vegan shift to fight the climate catastrophe—this morning PETA’s Christian outreach division, LAMBS (“Least Among My Brothers and Sisters” from Matthew 25:40), sent a letter to Pope Francis I, urging him to reintroduce the tradition of meatless Fridays and to excommunicate any Catholics who eat animals. The group points out that the pope recently decried meat eating as part of a “self-destructive trend” and has called on Catholics to do their part to stop the environmental crisis,” according to the PETA website.

This document was modified to best fit this screen. You can view the original document via https://www.peta.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Pope-Francis-I.pdf

Albeit, I will never bow to the COP27 Ten Universal Commandments nor serve the New World Order.

Watch a Christian perspective on COP27 on YouTube.

Citizens unite and pray.