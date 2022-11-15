Op-Ed: In Arizona Kari Lake is Fighting for Election Integrity for Republicans in the Entire USA

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is fighting for truth in all future elections in the United States. She is fighting for the prevention of another stolen presidential election in 2024. File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The radical Democrats can call me an election denier ‘till the cows come home – but I stand with gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. She was robbed.

According to Michael Austin at the Western Journal, “Lake will not be conceding.” And the following tweet by the Western Journal founder Floyd Brown addresses Lake’s braveness and boldness.

Spent hours last night working with Lake team on a continuing war for Arizona. She will not go quietly into the night. She intends to stand and fight. She knew when she entered this race that it would be tough. Her opponents lack her courage. She is fighting for us. @KariLake — Floyd Brown (@floydbrown) November 15, 2022

Brown is right. “She is fighting for us.”

The eyes of the nation were glued to the Midterm Election ballot-counting debacle in Arizona. And we continue to ponder and wonder.

“But conceding this race wouldn’t be responsible; it would be exactly the opposite,” proclaims Austin.

Lake is fighting for truth in all future elections in the United States. She is fighting for the prevention of another stolen presidential election in 2024.

In 2021, the New American asserted, “No matter who one thinks won the 2020 presidential election, the widespread vote fraud — such as dead people and minors voting — makes plain that new voting procedures are needed.”

The problems encountered in the 2020 general elections awakened the awareness of the public regarding election integrity. However, the in-your-face fraud before, during and after the 2022 midterm elections cannot be denied by any sensible citizen.

In a 2021 article for The Political Insider, Rusty Weiss revisited the 2020 article in TIME Magazine titled, “The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election,” by Molly Ball that detailed how an extensive network of powerful and wealthy people ran a “shadow” campaign in order to save the election.

The secret history of the shadow campaign that saved the 2020 electionhttps://t.co/xG3S60cP2L — TIME (@TIME) February 5, 2021

The magazine observes: “In a way, Trump was right.”

A study conducted by the Media Research Center in 2020 suggests slanted media coverage may have tilted the election in favor of President Joe Biden.

BREAKING: The media's refusal to cover basic reports dramatically changed election results.



If voters knew about ANY of these key stories the media failed to cover, @realDonaldTrump would have won with 311 electoral votes.



Full poll and analysis here: https://t.co/y8Zfb5rCx8 — Media Research Center (@theMRC) November 24, 2020

“This stunning TIME report is eye-opening. And the level of coordination, money, and influence involved will come as a shock to millions of Americans,” declared Weiss.

Fast-forward to 2022.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted that Facebook made a mistake over its decision to ban sharing of The New York Post’s exclusive report on Hunter Biden’s laptop ahead of the 2020 election.

Going back to the stolen Midterm Election and Lake, all freedom-loving citizens need to stand with her and speak up for her as she wades in deeper through the murky swamp in pursuit of justice in our great land of liberty.

Perhaps, God’s plan was to expose the vastness of deception and fraud in the 2022 voting process in order for massive changes to occur before the 2024 Presidential Election.

Citizens, unite and pray for Kari Lake and let’s hope that God will bless America – again.