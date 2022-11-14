COPS: Woman Passed-Out In Vehicle at Spring Hill Target Charged With Possession of Meth, Trafficking in Fentanyl

According to authorities,50 year-old Danielle Marie Richards, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

SPRING HILL, FL – On November 10, 2022 at approximately 11:48 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a security check at the Target, located at 4410 Commercial Way in Spring Hill.

According to authorities, while driving through the parking lot, two deputies observed a silver Ford Taurus which was double parked on the north side of the parking lot. As the store was not open for business, the deputies checked what they referredto as a suspicious vehicle.

Upon approaching the vehicle, deputies observed a white female, slumped over in the driver’s seat. In order to check the female’s well-being, the deputies called out to her and knocked on the driver’s window several times. Eventually, the female became somewhat alert and opened the driver’s door. During this time, the female was very lethargic and demonstrated difficulty gaining her senses.

The female, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was identified by her Florida ID card to be 50 year-old Danielle Marie Richards. When asked if she was “ok,” Richards told the deputies she was and was just taking a nap.

While conversing with Richards, the deputies observed a syringe, filled with a red liquid substance, on the passenger seat. A second syringe was observed on the floor board, behind the driver’s seat. Based on their observations, the deputies had Richards exit the vehicle so a thorough search could be conducted.

A search of the vehicle revealed a black nylon zip-up bag, which had been placed in the engine bay, next to the vehicle’s battery. Inside the bag, deputies located several plastic bags which contained a crystal-like substance and a powder-like substance.

The crystal-like substance was field tested and revealed a positive presence for methamphetamine. The powder-like substance was field tested and revealed a positive presence for fentanyl.

The crystal-like substance weighed 68.2 grams. The eight plastic bags of powder-like substance had a combined weight of 23.2 grams.

Deputies also located a silver cylinder containing 23 pills (6 morphine sulfate 60 mg, 3 Oxycodone Hydrochloride 15 mg, 10 Oxycodone Hydrochloride 5 mg, 3 Clonazepam 1 mg, and several unidentified pills).

Based on the items located in the vehicle, Richards was placed under arrest and charged with possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.