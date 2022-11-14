OpinionsPoliticsSociety

Op-Ed: Senator Throws Twitter Fit and Threatens to Misuse Political Power to Take Down Elon Musk

By Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
Ed Markey
Congressman Ed Markey (D-Mass.), threatened Elon Musk to “fix” his companies “or Congress will,” hours after Musk mocked the senator for demanding answers about Twitter’s verification process. File photo: Philip Yabut, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Congressman Ed Markey (D-Mass.), aka Senator Crankypants, threatened a business owned by a taxpaying citizen in the USA – and the genius put it in writing amid several tweets – a permanent record. Political bullying in its finest hour, folks.  

You can peruse the detailed story at PJ Media.

Catalyst: Washington Post journalist, aka trolling tattletale, created a verified account impersonating Markey. No doubt he/she sprinted to reveal the glitch to Sen. Crankypants. 

After tweets went back and forth, others joined the conversation. And here comes the scary threat from an elected official:  

“One of your companies is under an FTC consent decree. Auto safety watchdog NHTSA is investigating another for killing people. And you’re spending your time picking fights online. Fix your companies. Or Congress will,” Sen. Crankpants replies.  

Wow! Sounds a lot like the recent rogue activities of the FBI and DOJ Gestapo. Is Musk the next target? Did Sen. Crankypants just reveal confidential information for the entire world to view? And who killed who?  

His name needs to be changed to Senator Scarypants.  

“Clearly, Markey — like most Democrats — isn’t skilled at reading the room. In the wake of what’s happened under Biden and the obvious abuses of power the country has witnessed, for Markey to threaten to use Congress against an American citizen and his business either makes him incredibly stupid or downright scary,” asserts Ryan Ledendecker at PJ Media. 

Let’s see if Sen. Stupidpants engages in damage control. Is an apology being formulated via his attorney? Nany Pelosi gives good advice. (uh-huh) 

This is fodder for Senator Coursework 101: What not to say or do when angry at internet and a social media malfunction.  

  • Rule #1: Consider the mainstream media mafia source. Some journalists are known for stirring up trouble, passing along fake news, and using woke cancel culture for kicks.  
  • Rule #2: Step away from the App until boiling rage simmers and dissipates. Feelings aren’t facts. 
  • Rule #3: Never threaten an American citizen – in private or in public. Play nice.  
  • Rule #4: Never use your position of power to shakedown or takedown an American citizen. That’s not playing nice.  
  • Rule #5: Read the book All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten” every morning and every night.  

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a freelance columnist published in various national and international newspapers. She is a semi-retired therapist and educator and lives in Southern Ohio.

