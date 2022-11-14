Florida Museum of Photographic Arts Receives $25,000 Donation from CEO & Founder of iGas; Will Help Fund Local Literacy Program For Kids

Ben Meng, CEO and Founder of iGas USA, is giving back to the Tampa community with a $25,000 donation to help fund the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts’s “Literacy Through Photography Program.”

TAMPA, FL – Florida Museum of Photographic Arts (FMoPA), which celebrates its 25th year in Tampa Bay, has announced receiving a donation to help fund the museum’s “Literacy Through Photography Program,” where they put digital cameras in the hands of under-resourced kids, helping to foster new career tracks, expression, communication, and additional skills.

With a philanthropic mindset, especially after recognizing the majority of his family migrated to Tampa, from Asia, Meng is giving back to the Tampa community.

“After my business has been prosperous in Tampa, it’s time to return the gift where I can help kids learn and create a better future right here in my hometown,” — Ben Meng, CEO and Founder of iGas USA

Giving back has shed new light on Meng. He’s working on additional community program assistance and considering setting up a charity platform for social issues in front of us today.

“As one of 10 museums across the nation dedicated to photography, we’re evolving our community programs that make a difference in people’s lives. The donation from Ben Meng is something unexpected and we are grateful for this generous and meaningful contribution to our programs.” — Deirdre Powell, interim co-executive director at FMoPA.

About FMoPA

The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts (FMoPA) gives patrons the opportunity to enjoy an amazing collection of art, as well as beautiful scenery with the Tampa Riverwalk right outside the front door. FMoPA prides itself on being an institution that is dedicated to exhibiting influential photographic art as being central to contemporary life and culture. The museum showcases multiple styles of photography to portray the intricacies of the medium as well as enrich the Greater Tampa Bay community. For more information, visit, www.Fmopa.org.

About iGas USA:

iGas USA, Inc. offers a full range of refrigerants. Each day the company strives to design creative, safe, and high-quality products that assist in lowering your cost of business, make daily work requirements easier, faster, and more economical and improve working conditions and the environment. For more information, visit https://www.igasusa.com