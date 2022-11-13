Op-Ed: $200 Million Down the Drain on O’Rourke and Abrams – Lefty Liberal Losers

The Atlantic derided Beto O’Rourke and Stacey Abrams for becoming famous by losing elections, coining the term “superstar losers” to describe them. File photo: Rich Koele/Larry Cooper, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Democrats Beto O’Rourke and Stacey Abrams were mocked after their losses to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. The Atlantic journalist Jacob Stern derided O’Rourke and Abrams for becoming famous by losing elections, coining the term “superstar losers” to describe them.

Lots of money flushed down the toilet on Lefty liberal losers – the sewers are overflowing with blame and shame as radical democrat rats point fingers. WHINERS R US.

“Texas Democrats blamed “mind blowing” amounts of dark money benefitting Republican candidates for losses incurred by their party in the 2022 midterms,” reported by The Chronicle.

At the same time, they are downplaying any resemblance of a “red wave” where Republicans did score. Case in point is the supermajority victories.

State filings show Abrams raised nearly $100 million between her campaign and leadership committee.

“Unfortunately for Stacey Abrams, money can’t buy happiness … or elections,” Danielle Repass, a spokeswoman for the Georgia Republican Party, told The Washington Examiner.

O’Rourke raised $77 million. Texan O’Rourke has now lost races for the Senate, presidency, and governorship all within the past four years.

But wait. There are more midterm losers.

“Abrams and O’Rourke are far from the only Democrats who raked in money in races they lost handily. Congresswoman Val Demings’s (D.) 16-point loss to Florida senator Marco Rubio (R.) cost nearly $70 million, and only three House Democrats raised more than Georgia’s Marcus Flowers, who raked in more than $15 million only to lose to Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene by a whopping 33 points,” according to an article in The Washington Free Beacon.

But the biggest public showing of a Democrat loser-ship hissy fit belongs to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) concerning Roe v Wade. Watch on Twitter.

Okay. Time for a cup of tea and a sticky bun. Maybe I’ll watch “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”