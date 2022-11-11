Op-Ed: Every Pro-Life Republican Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban Won Re-Election in Midterm

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Wow! Now that’s amazing. Pro-life Republican governors who signed pro-life laws in the last year were elected again.

“To hear it from political pundits, abortion hurt Republicans in the midterm elections and the GOP should consider downplaying the pro-life message. But nothing could be further from the truth. The reality is that pro-life candidates in states across the country fared well. And when it comes to Republican governors who signed abortion bans, every single one won their re-election,” according to Life News website.

Excerpts:

In Texas, pro-life Governor Greg Abbot signed what became America’s first abortion ban and it successfully saved babies from abortions even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Beto O’Rourke campaigned almost exclusively on abortion and spend tens of millions to defeat Abbott. He lost by 11%.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks and championed it during the debate with Charlie Crist. DeSantis blew away Crist on election night, winning by 19%.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed his state’s heartbeat law protecting babies from abortions at 6 weeks and he won easily. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a similar law and handily beat Stacey Abrams 53-45. And in Oklahoma there was significant concern that Governor Kevin Stitt would be unseated because he signed an abortion ban, but he trounced his pro-abortion opponent by 14%.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, and Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed abortion bans in their states and then cruised to easy election wins over nominal opponents.

Jeremiah 1:5 ESV – “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born, I consecrated you; I appointed you a prophet to the nations.”

Psalm 139:13-16 ESV – “For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well. My frame was not hidden from you, when I was being made in secret, intricately woven in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed substance; in your book were written, every one of them, the days that were formed for me, when as yet there was none of them.”

Job 31:15 ESV – “Did not he who made me in the womb make him? And did not one fashion us in the womb?”