Op-Ed: Donald Trump, the Republican Energizer Bunny, Will Not Give Up the Race

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





On November 15, 2022, Trump is going to make an announcement. And the dark forces in our nation’s Capital will moan, groan, and growl. File photo: Brian James Cramer, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“Americans never quit.” –Douglas MacArthur

PORTSMOUTH, OH – He doesn’t wear a fluffy pink suit and sport elongated rabbit ears, but he sure continues to beat the drum for freedom, liberty, and justice. With a battery made of persistence and a greater purpose outside himself, President Donald Trump marches on and on and on – bold and brazen with both strengths and weaknesses.

Patsy Clairmont’s 1991 book “God Uses Cracked Pots” was a big hit. “Yet, O Lord, you are our Father. We are the clay; you are the potter; we are all the work of your hand” (Isaiah 64:8, NIV). Just like a potter shapes the clay into a pot, God can shape our lives into vessels for His work.

Funny, how God puts the least likely people in powerful positions. Many people believe God only choses super sinless saints, but read about the servants in the Bible. Why does God use cracked pots? Why does God use people who have broken lives, broken pieces, and broken bodies? Why does God use people who have serious flaws?

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



In 2nd Corinthians 4:7-10, God’s word says this: “But we have this treasure in jars of clay to show that this all-surpassing power is from God and not from us. We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed. We always carry around in our body the death of Jesus, so that the life of Jesus may be made manifest in our body.”

And you can bet the Deep State regime is beyond mega frustrated that Trump will not ride off into the sunset. He survived the Russian collusion accusation and investigation – and the likes of nasty Hildebeest Clinton, mob boss Obama, lackey Biden, naughty Nancy, and other maniacal minions. Trump stood up to the mainstream media mafia (MMM) owned by socialist warmongers and fearmongers. He stood up to the corrupt establishment in Washington, DC. He stood up to the demons in the heavenly realm.

“Evangelical support of President Trump has baffled many who find his conduct at odds with core Christian values. A recent survey found that 49 percent of white evangelical Protestants believe Trump was chosen by God. Additional data found evangelicals are mixed on his moral character but view him as critical to political victories.”

Despite impeachment, Trump marches on. Despite the 2020 stolen election, Trump continues to wave the American flag as he marches on. Despite the January 6th witch-hunt, he marches on. Despite the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago home. Despite the 2022 midterm outcome, he marches on.

What man would want to continue to fight the evil swamp creatures in the Deep State cabal? Only a man with deep love for his Creator and country. He’s not fighting for wealth, power, or prestige – he already has those things.

Moreover, I was not a Trump fan until the truth knocked upon my door and my eyes were opened. And President Trump was the only U.S. leader to step forward and recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

President #Trump’s Israel Firsts:

•First @POTUS to visit #Israel on first trip abroad

•First sitting U.S. president to visit the Western Wall

•First U.S. president to recognize #Jerusalem as Israel’s capital https://t.co/e5SDC2Jrw6 — Fox News Research (@FoxNewsResearch) December 6, 2017

Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert told church congregants that former President Donald Trump was “anointed for office” and celebrated his appointment of three of the six Supreme Court justices who overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade. When was asked if he played a role in the reversal of the landmark 1973 decision, Trump said, “God made the decision.”

On November 15, 2022, Trump is going to make an announcement. And the dark forces in our nation’s Capital will moan, groan, and growl.

The Political Insider noted, “President Biden made a startling suggestion that he would use “legitimate” Constitutional methods to assure Donald Trump “will not take power” if he wins the election in 2024.”

Biden: "We have to demonstrate that [Trump] will not take power if he does run. Making sure he under the legitimate efforts of the Constitution, become the next president again." pic.twitter.com/iwE3hP2njG — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 9, 2022

Why are the radical Democrats in power so afraid of Trump and MAGA? They fear being exposed, ousted, arrested, and jailed. Trump cannot be bought or blackmailed. And the passionate patriot would never betray the USA to socialism or the New World Order of global governance (aka United Nations, World Health Organization, World Economic Forum).

This is what Congressman Jody Hice stated in 2020, in Newsweek: “For the first time in three long years, the Deep State cabal against President Donald Trump has begun to face a reckoning. Over the last several days, a series of new revelations have confirmed our worst suspicions that a group of career bureaucrats and Obama administration officials brazenly conspired to undermine the president of the United States.”

Folks, I’m putting all my eggs in God’s basket. I’m voting for Trump in 2024 and the draining of the swamp once and for all.