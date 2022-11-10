Op-Ed: Humor Can Help Ease the Political Pain From Midterm Mayhem

“I have wondered at times what the Ten Commandments would have looked like if Moses had run them through the US Congress.” –Ronald Reagan

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Humor via laughing, chuckling, snickering, giggling, tittering, and chortling can relieve frustration and stress from realizing the Lefty liberal Democrats (allegedly) cheated again. CHEATERS R US – the Biden regime’s mantra from the 2020 stolen election still stands. LIARS R US still stands as well. Cross out allegedly.

“The trouble with practical jokes is that very often they get elected.” –Will Roger

I believe Rogers was referring to sleepy Joe Biden. Furthermore, I don’t watch the laughing hyaenas of late-night television: Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Noah Trevor – hokey pokey wokey jokey idiots.

“The concept of a late-night comedian remaining apolitical or jabbing both sides of the aisle is from a bygone era as now it is routine for hosts to use their opening monologue to relentlessly bash Trump and Republicans at large,” declares Fox News. “Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Trevor Noah have seen their ratings tank since Trump left office.”

I watch Gutfield! on Fox News but sometimes he is over-the-top politically intense.

And then I found Ed the sock puppet.

Ed the Political Sock Puppet

God must have a sense of humor because I found Ed the sock puppet a few days before the Midterm Election debacle. As a former child therapist, I used puppets a lot to help kids tell and process their traumatic stories of abuse and neglect. Their favorite villain puppet was a shark with pointy teeth.

Back to the sock puppet story. A younger person (younger than me) with a sock on his hand discussing politics in a video strikes me as funny. And Ed is a conservative sock puppet.

Ed in Exile is a political commentary show on YouTube.

Description: “My name is Ed. We believe in free speech, humor and we Meme the Left every Day! I hope you have fun and keep on smiling! All content is hand-written and performed so that even our fun is more fun! We lean conservative, but that doesn’t mean we can’t make you laugh and enjoy these times.”

Do not confuse Ed the political sock puppet with Ed, Canada’s foul-mouthed puppet. Do not confuse Ed with secret sock puppets with fake social media accounts for the purpose of hacking.

Folks, I understand the seriousness of the current political climate and what’s at stake in our land of liberty, but try a little humor daily for your mental health.

“You want a friend in this city? [Washington, DC.] Get a dog!” –Harry S. Truman

“We hang the petty thieves and appoint the great ones to public office.”–Aesop

“Politicians and diapers must be changed often, and for the same reason.” –Mark Twain