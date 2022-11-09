West Palm Beach Man Charged In Fatal Stabbing at Speedway Gas Station on Okeechobee Blvd

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

The investigation led detectives to the identity of the suspect, 36 year-old Yunior “Cuba” Gil Verdecia, of West Palm Beach, who was located, interviewed, and charged with premeditated first degree murder with a deadly weapon.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On Saturday, November 5, 2022, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Good Samaritan Emergency Center located in the 5000 block of Okeechobee Blvd in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival deputies learned that a man suffering from stab wounds was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries upon arrival.

Further investigation determined that the adult male and an unknown white Hispanic male were involved in an altercation at the Speedway Gas Station, across the street, located at 5019 Okeechobee Blvd, resulting in victim being stabbed.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate the stabbing as a homicide. The investigation led detectives to the identity of the suspect, 36 year-old Yunior “Cuba” Gil Verdecia, who was located, interviewed, and charged with premeditated first degree murder with a deadly weapon.

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Verdecia was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail. He should be attending first appearance this morning, Wednesday, November 9, 2022.