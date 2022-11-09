MW Builders Opens New Regional Office In Northeast Florida; Company Expands National Presence With Fifth Office In Jacksonville

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





MW Builders celebrates the opening of its new Jacksonville office. From left, Jason Evelyn – Chief Operating Officer, Sam Whetstone – Senior Project Manager, Isaac Byers – Division Manager, Bret Necessary – Vice President Business Development, and Charles Briggs – Business Development Manager.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – MW Builders, a nationally-respected and relationship-driven commercial construction company, proudly announces the opening of its new regional office to support the company’s growth throughout the Southeast. The office is located at 6800 Southpoint Parkway, Suite 980, in Jacksonville, Fla.

“MW Builders has been a part of an increasing number of projects in Florida,” said Isaac Byers, Division Manager of the Jacksonville office. “Opening a regional office in Jacksonville will allow us to advance our existing presence in the Southeast while continuing to provide exceptional service to our projects in the region.”

Byers is leading the Jacksonville office and has 20 years of construction and project management experience on a wide array of projects. He is responsible for project performance and works closely with project teams.

Charlie Briggs is the Business Development Manager for the Jacksonville office. Briggs has more than 25 years of industry experience, including project management, project engineering, structural and architectural design, and communications infrastructure engineering. He is a U.S. Army Veteran.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Sam Whetstone is a Senior Project Manager in the Jacksonville office. Whetstone has more than 15 years of construction management experience and is responsible for the day-to-day management and administration of projects. The Jacksonville office currently has 11 employees and is seeking candidates for key roles as superintendents and project engineers.

MW Builders has more than 50 years of experience in design-build, light industrial, multifamily and hospitality construction. In addition to producing award-winning projects, the company prioritizes investing in the people and communities it serves. MW Builders is an 100% employee-owned company, and its culture is driven by the company’s values of integrity, teamwork, quality craftsmanship and entrepreneurial spirit. As MW Builders expands its footprint in the Southeast, company leaders are eager to invest in Jacksonville, build partnerships, volunteer for causes and become an integral part of the local business community.

In addition to Jacksonville, MW Builders proudly serves clients nationwide from regional locations in Austin, Dallas, Kansas City and Midland.

For more information, visit www.mwbuilders.com.

About MW Builders

MW Builders is a nationally-respected and relationship-driven commercial construction company specializing in preconstruction, design-build, general construction, and construction management services. We have offices in Austin, Dallas, Jacksonville, Kansas City, and Midland. Started as a family business in 1932, MW Builders became the general contracting arm of the organization in 1971 and is 100% employee owned. We tailor our work to deliver lasting results for our clients in industries including light industrial, multifamily, hospitality, student housing, and more. Visit www.mwbuilders.com for more information.