Trump Says He Will Make ‘Very Big Announcement’ on Tuesday, Nov. 15; “We Will Be A Great Nation Again”

DAYTON, OH – While speaking at a Dayton rally for Republican candidates on Monday – just prior to the 2022 midterm elections – former President Donald Trump said that he’ll be making a “very big announcement” on Tuesday, November 15, presumably in regards to his political future.

Multiple sources have speculated that Trump, 76, will be announcing another run for the White House after the midterms; the 45th Commander-in-Chief seemed to blatantly tease such an announcement Monday evening, but said that the final word will come after Tuesday’s voting has concluded.

“Not to detract from tomorrow’s very important, even critical, election, and I would say in the strongest way it’s a country-saving election,” he said. “I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. We want nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow.”

At the rally, Trump predicted that Republicans were going to retake key legislative positions that would enable the party to “take back America.”

“This is the year we’re going to take back the House,” he said. “We’re going to take back the Senate. And we’re going to take back America. And in 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our magnificent White House. We’ll take it back.”

Trump insiders have noted that he has been considering another bid for the presidency after losing to rival Joe Biden in 2020, including communicating with his donor base to get their feedback on the possibility.

While speaking at a rally last week in Iowa Trump hinted at running in 2024, saying, “I will very, very probably do it again…get ready.”