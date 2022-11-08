Op-Ed: Almighty God Versus Satan: The Lion Confronts the Jackals

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

“Then they shall know that I am the LORD, when I have made the land most desolate because of all their abominations which they have committed” (Ezekiel 33:29).

GREEN BAY, WI – Can you feel it? Can you feel Almighty God’s Hand being placed on this chaotic chessboard of life? And can you also sense, as the storm clouds gather and get darker, that critical mass has been reached?

God will not be mocked. The Bible is clear on this.

We also know that Revelation means ‘the revealing.’ And that so much has been revealed in just these past few years. This, as God suddenly peels back the deep, dark, musty cloak that covered the massive and all-pervasive evil that has permeated Earth and some of its people to their very core.

We have seen the exposure of child/human trafficking, efforts to depopulate We the People via pandemics and famines and weather warfare, forced vaccination with vaccines now proven to have deadly side effects in vast instances, forced lockdowns, the censoring of free speech for Christians and conservatives, widespread pornography, gender mutilation of our children, the turning over of our border to the drug and trafficking cartel, the takedown of our brave police force in order to encourage lawlessness, and the weaponization of our FBI/DOJ and our court system and other institutions—to name but a few of the reviling disclosures showing their abhorrent underbellies.

Amazingly, all of this rampant filth has been perpetrated under the guise of ‘tolerance.’ But do you know what these devoted Satanists will not tolerate? They absolutely refuse to accept Almighty God of the Holy Bible and His precepts. And they also will not allow God’s ‘experiment’ of the United States of America.

Truly, God placed America on this Earth under His watchful and guiding Hand. The Lord threaded our Constitution and founding documents with Bible verses—and with His everlastingly true, moral, and rock-solid Word.

As a result, America became the most God-fearing, freedom-loving, generous, and morally-principled land to ever exist in the history of this planet.

Until now. Sadly, we see—with the harsh revealing of this country’s stench in so many areas—the undeniable fact that these Devil-worshipping global elites have done their utmost to destroy Almighty God, America and its Constitution, and the Christian family that was the bedrock of this once great nation.

But we who believe in Christ—those who believe that Jesus Christ was the Son of God Who died for our sins and then rose again—should not be in the least bit surprised. After all, Bible prophecy clearly lays out what will happen in the latter days… latter days that have descended abruptly and with a vicious vengeance upon all of us.

We know from Scripture’s prophecy, from Jesus’ own words: “And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not troubled; for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. And there will be famines, pestilences, and earthquakes in various places” (Matthew 24:6-7).

Little did we realize that evil humans following Satan’s filthy desires would be behind much of this destruction. But clearly the Deep State is trying it’s best to depopulate ‘we common folk,’ whom they regard merely as ‘cattle/livestock’—and then to enslave the rest of humanity to do their bidding.

The following video shows how the show X-Files foretold much of what already has happened in America and the world via these vile multinational elite monsters, including their effort to tamper with our DNA, their hording of advanced technology, their distribution of aerial contaminants, their pushing of a perpetual state of war, their institution of the Patriot Act to enable spying on We the People, their corporate takeover of the pharmaceutical and food and healthcare industries, and their tracking of humans via inserting chips into our bodies:

Also mentioned in that short clip is the global Deep State’s knocking out of the American power grid, after which it blames the attack on Russia. Is that about to happen next? Our grid system is a three-part structure, so all they would have to do is take down one part in order to wreak extensive havoc.

As to the Covid disaster already perpetrated upon the world by this malicious group, there was recent footage of Dr. Roger Hodkinson, certified general pathologist and CEO/Medical Director of MedMalDoctors, stating that the deaths from Covid vaccines now has reached 20 million—and that there were 2 billion in serious reactions, as well:

Sadly, this biological attack on humanity also involves a drastic increase in miscarriages/stillbirths each year:

We also saw that Pfizer now admits that the Covid vaccines were never even tested on preventing transmission prior to their release!

And may God Bless Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano for his candid message to the Catholic Church urging its leadership to take another look at their stance on Covid vaccines, and relating to them the countless damages already recorded from this shot.

This brave archbishop also has made an effort to address the entire globe on this international elitist takeover against humanity—urging folks to join in embracing human rights, as time is running out:

Another point of interest involves talk on ‘chemtrails,’ which supposedly are white trails in the sky that are not from plane engines—but rather from nefarious chemicals being sprayed on the population. If this is true—and we all need to do our own research, as there is much conflicting information out there right now—then the black hats have yet another wicked scheme in the works.

Here we see a video explaining the difference between regular plan contrails and the supposedly manmade chemtrails:

Now, besides vaccine tampering and chemtrails, another one of the many ways that the Global Cabal/Deep State is trying to take over the world’s population is via election corruption. In this regard, their sleazy tactics know no bounds. We recently saw the identification by experts of a privacy flaw affecting all Dominion Voting Systems machines—across 21 states.

Fulton County in Pennsylvania also is suing Dominion due to evidence of enormous voter fraud.

And Dominion is not the only voting machine company in the crosshairs right now. Allegations also have been made against Konnech, where it has been purported that this company had Chinese servers connected to county poll worker sites all over America.

Indeed, the Cabal’s election narrative is crumbling before our very eyes. Sources say that cheating has been rampant since 2000, when election machines were introduced—even on the Republican side of the aisle to some degree.

We also saw reports stating that an election software firm that was used by Los Angeles County in California—and by counties in ‘swing states’—gave ‘super-administrator’ privileges to contractors in China.

Unfortunately, voting machines are not the only method that these evil elites use to scam the public—to take away our right to vote. Recently, a forensic expert, referring to an Allegheny County, Pennsylvania audit, stated that this county had at least 10,000 anomalous ballots discovered.

General Michael Flynn similarly commented on this incident: “This seems pretty significant to me, and I’m not an election denier. I don’t deny elections occurred. I deny a fair election occurred in November, 2020—across the board. Those on the left will fight tooth and nail to stop the real truth from coming out. This Allegheny County, Pennsylvania story is tied DIRECTLY to the Maricopa County, Arizona audit. Thank you, Gateway Pundit, for your very consistent and brutally honest reporting.”

We also saw Trump comment on how Fox News would not report on the stolen November, 2020 Presidential election.

Moreover, we recently have seen some repercussions coming from the United States Supreme Court (SCOTUS) on this rampant election corruption, whereby SCOTUS invalidated a ruling by a lower court regarding a Pennsylvania case that centered on the counting of undated mail-in ballots.

Now, that sets a mighty powerful precedent for a cascade of legal actions in other states, and we saw that the Supreme Court also ruled that ballots with even minor flaws cannot be counted in elections—so this would be yet another blow to these election fraudsters.

The RNC finally stepped up, as well, by filing 73 election lawsuits in 20 states.

And then there was even more good news, with the announcement that the National Guard activated 38 cybersecurity teams in 14 states for the midterm elections in America.

Nevertheless, We the People always must remember to vote in all elections, as that is our best chance, at the present time, for guaranteeing a free and fair election. Kash Patel, former Chief of Staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, put it well when he recently stated that we want to vote in huge numbers so that the election fraudsters then will cry ‘Election fraud!’—which only will underline the fact that up until this point in time, they have denied that there is any such type of fraud.

Of course, these rotten-to-the-core Global elitists have many irons in the fire, in terms of taking down the world’s population. One of those irons involves the Russian/Ukrainian war, specifically the recent sabotage of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline—a natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany that runs through the Baltic Sea. The main owner of this pipeline is Russia.

Now, why on earth would anyone pick a fight with Russia, knowing that Russia owns the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons in the world?

The answer is that this destruction to Nordstream 2 no doubt was done by the Global Deep State, in an effort to start a nuclear war. These foul elites currently are in a corner, trapped by the Global white hat alliance—and thus they are desperate to the point that nuclear war looks like the best way to take out the world’s population in order to avoid arrest for their crimes. Yet the world’s population has awoken finally to their devious schemes—and many who now understand the high stakes are Christians who subsequently have enlisted the aid of Almighty God of the Bible on their behalf.

Now, the Global Cabal does not care one whit about the effects of such a nuclear war, as they have underground bunkers all set up in style just in case this should happen—bunkers replete with even lavish in-ground swimming pools. es, this is why they now are actually pushing for an all-out annihilation. We definitely see this via the Biden’s administration’s and the Cabal’s stance toward all of our enemy countries, including China, Iran, and North Korea.

Moreover, Biden actually blurted out recently, according to ABC News: “If Russia invades…then there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2. e will bring an end to it.” A reporter then asked, “But how will you do that, exactly, since…the project is in Germany’s control?” Biden cavalierly replied, “I promise you, we will be able to do that.”

Many also saw where Tucker Carlson, on his Fox News nighttime show, recently dropped a huge accusation about Biden’s involvement in the Nordstream pipline’s destruction.

Now, since that pipeline incident has not incited a nuclear response from Russia, thus far anyway, we currently see reports—including those on CBS—that Biden has deployed the 101st Airborne Division to Eastern Europe, and that these troops are prepared to enter combat with Russia directly.

We also noticed that Russia presently is warning of a dirty bomb attack being faked inside of Ukraine, whereby the real perpetrators allegedly would blame Russia. Russia subsequently has asked NATO to investigate this situation. Yes, Russia is calling out NATO. It has, unfortunately, advanced to that point under this pathetic Biden administration.

Now, it’s common knowledge that Putin is an evil autocrat, but we must remember that in this case—as in the case during WWII—Russia is on the side of the American Patriots. Russia also does not want a Satanic group running the world any more than we do, and Putin is well aware that Ukrainian President Zelensky is on the side of the Satanic Cabal.

General Michael Flynn concurs with this assessment, as he recently stated that Putin and Medvedev are “bold leaders who have everything at stake in terms of protecting their country.” And then Flynn asserted that Zelensky is a “foolish person, a dangerous fool”.

Additionally, another iron that this Global Deep State has in the fire, in terms of annihilating the global population, entails taking down President Donald J. Trump—by any and all means necessary. We saw their six-year ‘Russiagate’ effort—where they tried desperately to tie Trump to corruption via alleged ties to Russia.

And yet this saga pathetic narrative only backfired on these vile vermin. It backfired on them even to the point of the subsequent opening of the Durham investigation into the previous Mueller investigation—the latter of which, it seems very apparent, only sought to entrap Trump even further into their diabolical scheming that included Russia.

Now, the Durham investigation has revealed some very deep and dark secrets held by the FBI, as well as other intelligence agencies in this country. And the Deep State surely did not expect all of the FBI whistleblowers who have come forth to spill the beans on the stench that currently permeates the FBI at its uppermost levels. One such FBI Special Agent claimed that the FBI actually coddles Biden—while it simultaneously paints Trump supporters as ‘domestic terrorists’.

Moreover, Turning Point USA—a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting freedom, free markets, and limited government—recently was approached by an FBI whistleblower who claims that Communists have infiltrated our intelligence agencies.

Now, in getting back to the Durham investigation, on October 11, 2022, FBI Analyst Brian Auten in federal court told Special Counsel John Durham that the FBI Agency offered former British spy Christopher Steele “up to $1 million” to corroborate evidence in his now-discredited dossier that was central to a federal investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the 2016 Trump presidential campaign—but that Steele could not verify this so-called evidence.

Auten further explained that although the FBI never got corroboration of the info in the Steele dossier, they still used it in the initial FISA application, and in the three subsequent renewals.

Indeed, as former Government Official Kash Patel recently mentioned during a Real America’s Voice interview, Durham most definitely has exposed the FBI’s ‘disinformation campaign’ for what it was. Patel also mentioned in that exchange that the ‘gangsters’ always get caught by their arrogance—and that the Trump administration caught them in this case, as well.

Now, folks are wondering why there have not been any indictments as of yet in Durham’s investigation. An answer to that may have come from former Congressman and Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes when he recently accused U. S. Attorney General Merrick Garland of preventing Durham from bringing charges against Comey and those officials implicated in the ‘Russiagate’ scandal.

Kash Patel backed up Nunes’ accusation, and then asserted: “Hopefully, John Durham has more prosecutions. But if he doesn’t, then it’s going to be a bombshell testimony scene the day he shows up at the Hill and explains to the American public WHY he didn’t prosecute the government gangsters at the FBI and DOJ”.

Senator Ted Cruz also recently spoke up on how he believes that former President Obama disgracefully used the intelligence agencies as tools to attack his political enemies. Moreover, Cruz is calling for the impeachment of Attorney General Garland.

As well, the minority party of House Republicans has been busy researching the politicization of the FBI and DOJ in their recently released 1,000-page report that alleges corruption at the highest levels of these two agencies.

Yes, the dishonesty reaches far and wide. In fact, it stretches throughout the extreme distance of wherever the Global Deep State’s tentacles have spread. And this reach extends to America’s and the world’s financial structure, as money—their pyramid of financial power—is their only claim to running the entire world’s population.

The Global Cabal/Satanists have controlled, for a very long time, the mega-corporations and the worldwide central banks. Truth to tell, only 700 people control 90 percent of transnational corporations.

At the top of this Global Cabal is the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), located in Basel, Switzerland—which essentially is the Rothschild/Rockefeller bank. Next in line are the central banks of the world, which encompass 209 countries—and which are owned by the BIS. These central banks include the Bank of the Vatican, the City of London, and Wall Street. Following that, in terms of power, is the Federal Reserve Board—which is owned by the central banks.

And finally, the next entity in this hierarchy is made up of the rich powerbrokers in America. The World Economic Forum merely is the ‘face’ of this Global Cabal/Deep State.

This short video exposes in just two minutes the disgusting criminality of this global banking system.

Swiss financial expert Egon von Greyerz recently explained the brevity of what the world currently is facing. He asserted that “In a bankrupt global system, you reach a point when the value of printed money dies and whatever a leader promises can no longer be bought with fake money, which will always have ZERO intrinsic value.”

Egon also clarified that “With over $2 quadrillion—which is 2 with 15 zeroes—of debt and liabilities resting on a foundation of $2 trillion of government-owned gold, that makes a gold coverage of 0.1 percent, or a leverage of 1000X!”

This is no doubt the reason for the recent bankruptcy of BlackRock—and we remember that BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street own over half of the companies in the Fortune 500.

Sources say that those at the top of the hierarchy that owns the world’s wealth had to be brought down in order to get at the core of the Global Deep State. And it finally looks to be happening.

Yet the portion of that Cabal that runs America still has some remaining power. Trump put it best recently in an interview with FOX News host Sean Hannity: At least…we’ve shown the people of this country, there is such corruption. Whether it be elections…whether it be open borders…whether it be the kinds of things we’re talking about right now. The corruption is unbelievable…. There have to be changes made, Sean. Because our country is sick. Our country has so many problems right now. Our country is sick.”

Our great country of America is sick, all due to this worldwide Satanic Cabal/Deep State. Nonetheless, there’s an irony involved in their deception. Have you ever heard of ‘honor among thieves’? Well, one of the ‘codes’ that these wicked ones follow is that they have to tell the public beforehand of the evil that they are about to carry out. They call this requisite of theirs ‘Karmic Reciprocity’—and they feel that if they do not warn the public, whatever evil they do will then come back to harm them.

Interestingly, the writers of the cartoon show The Simpsons certainly appear to have predicted much of what we now see unfolding in the USA and in the entire world. And, of cours, there also is the aforementioned X-Files’ eerie foretelling of the future, as well.

These monsters also are masters at running their servants in the corrupt main stream media, who do their very best to execute the Cabal’s dirty work while the rest of the world is distracted on other topics. We saw a keen example of this during Queen’s Elizabeth’s funeral—during which the World Health Organization held meetings in Switzerland, where they, among other things, came up with a Global Action Plan for Covid-19.

Sadly, America also was included in this forced plan.

American rapper/songwriter Kanye West, however, is one of the many ‘Forces for Good’ who have escaped the clutches of this Global Cabal. This is evidenced by his recent ‘outing’ of the malevolence associated with this nauseating elite group. He actually, no doubt at great risk to himself, came out and said, “We’re living for the battle. And what’s the battle for? Life itself. Our children. They’re killing us through the food. They’re killing us through the content. They’re killing us through the programming”.

As a result, the Global Deep State now has taken to targeting this honest and brave man in countless brutal attacks.

General Michael Flynn has declared that this deep-seated crime in America started with former President Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and the top levels of this country’s intelligence agencies. Flynn also went so far as to affirm that Durham basically is telling us that these individuals committed treason.

General Flynn further explained why he, specifically, was targeted by the Deep State. Flynn stated that they had to “get me out of the way because, as the National Security Advisor, I had access to everything…. Had I stayed in that job, had I stayed in that role as the National Security Advisor, there would have been NO Mueller Investigation…. I would have stopped it…and frankly, if you can pull the thread a little bit further, had I stayed in that position, we would have never had all this foolishness with Covid.” He also said that they had many plans to get rid of Trump for their New World Order Agenda—and that we are facing that agenda of theirs right now.

President Donald J. Trump and the worldwide white hat alliance are all that remain between their New World Order and innocent people worldwide. Thankfully, Trump and this brave global coalition are following Almighty God of the Bible and His dictates.

This is so very obvious, and it is quite heartwarming when we see how our Lord has done such a mighty work in Trump’s heart—a heart that no longer desires worldly, temporary things of no value. Trump revealed this about-face in a recent heartfelt gesture, where he ‘blew a kiss’ Heavenward at the end of his Miami, Florida rally.

Naturally, the maniacal reprobates are savagely attacking Trump and anyone associated with Almighty God. Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ), for example, recently voiced their belief that there is enough evidence to bring obstruction charges against Trump as part of the DOJ’s probe into Trump’s supposed ‘mishandling of classified records’.

And these cockroaches mean business. In fact, Former CIA and NSA Director Michael Hayden has promised that Donald Trump will face execution if found guilty of ‘espionage’.

There also was the subpoena by the ever-biased U. S. House Select Committee compelling President Trump to provide a statement under oath on potential foreknowledge of the January 6, 2021 ‘Capitol attack’ and his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Yes, ‘Lion Trump’ is being attacked by many venomous and cruel ‘Jackals’…but as noted in the movie Poolhall Junkies starring Christopher Walken, “Every once in a while, the Lion has to show the Jackals who he is”.

Truly, We the People are seeing in real-time that this Military plan of the worldwide white hat alliance—that has been unfolding so very patiently and so very cleverly—is a God-based plan trying to take down a Satanic Cabal that has perpetrated vast destruction on this earth, destruction that definitely coincides with God’s Holy Bible prophecies on the latter days on this earth, right down to the prophesied lawlessness, rumors of war, famines, and pestilences.

At one time, America’s foundation was firmly set upon Almighty God and His Holy Bible. But Satan has been working overtime to overturn God’s principles/tenets in this country.

As recently as October 4, 1982, the U. S. Congress adopted a law that stated that “…the Bible in our Country’s development, as in the words of General Jackson that the Bible is ‘the rock upon which our Republic rests….’” And yet, the evil Cabal members that reside in America are doing everything, via Satan’s instructions, to destroy any mention of Almighty God and His Bible.

But it won’t work!

Only our Lord knows how long He will forestall the rapture of believers in Christ, those of us who have His Holy Spirit inside of us—the powerful force that maintains anything of goodness and truth on this boundless sphere. For now, however, as the birth pangs spoken of in Bible prophecy increase in intensity, we simply continue in our mission of obeying and trusting in God, and of spreading His Gospel message of ‘Jesus and the Cross’….

We stand for God’s Truth, as His Truth always manifests in due time, in God’s perfect timing.

While the global black hats continue to lose and circle the drain, we Believers in Christ watch as all of evil’s underbelly is revealed. We look on as the God-backed white hat alliance labors on to fight this all-pervasive and systemic immorality and malevolence—immorality that includes grand theft and treason against the United States of America in the November, 2020 Presidential election, and also depopulating the entire planet.

Nonetheless, We the People look on in glee as we see God’s Truth on the very horizon. Dinesh D’Souza, best-selling author and creator of 2016: Obama’s America, recently interviewed President Trump. During the exchange, Trump alluded to the idea that the criminals were caught in their 2020 Presidential election theft. Trump confirmed, “The amount of cheating was just mind-boggling. And we have ‘em cold. The problem is nobody wants to talk about it. Nobody wants to write about it”.

“And we have ‘em cold.” Quite the claim….

Remember when Trump recently re-messaged that the 2020 Election was the ‘Sting of the Century’? Trump also posted a Telegram message that said, “[They] think we are playing 4-dimensional chess!” He seems to be implying that he and his team are playing a 5-dimensional game—and from what we have seen in terms of the many elites who have fallen, this does indeed appear to ring true.

There also have been reports from several credible sources—including My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell and Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne—indicating that advanced quantum technology via the U. S. Space Force captured election data in real-time on November 3, 2020. ‘Real-time’ data is data that cannot be changed, by the way. This remains to be seen, but if true, this would be a game-changer indeed!

And speaking of Space Force, this brings to mind former Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who, when asked by a reporter about this Military entity, sarcastically replied, “Wow, Space Force!” Sounds like “the lady doth protest too much’!

Yes, Space Force was indeed the first new armed service since 1947, and it was signed into law in 2019 by none other than the Cabal’s chief nemesis, one President Donald J. Trump—who, in fact, actually took a moment to comment on this powerful weapon at his recent Sioux City, Iowa rally: “Space Force is turning out to be very, very powerful!”

Sounds like a bit of taunting of his enemy, perhaps. And this provocative comment also lines up with one of Trump’s Telegram messages of late: “Who is going to enter the Trump Quicksand? Many have tried, leaving permanently damaged, or never to be heard from again!” It’s as though Trump is purposely mocking these sick parasites—these filthy leaches who have lived off of the entire world’s working population for far too long!

Keep in mind that Trump knows that Almighty God is behind him. This knowledge is especially conveyed in the new song chosen as the theme for Space Force, which is entitled ‘Semper Supra,’ a Latin phrase meaning “Always Above”. Interesting title for this song, as it is yet more evidence that Trump and his global alliance are most definitely God-of-the-Bible based.

And note the phrases included in the glorious and Christian-based lyrics of this song, this ‘Call To Arms.’ One part of the melody says, “We’re The Mighty Watchful Eye!”—and another commanding line declares, “We’re The Space Force From On High!”

It is patently clear that President Trump and the global white hat alliance are fighting fiercely to maintain Almighty God’s blessing of America, with all of its freedoms and rights and Bible-based character. We also heard Trump call upon We the People, his fellow Patriots, at his recent Sioux City, Iowa rally, when he declared, “We never left. The people know that. Help me with that!”

Indeed, the veil sheltering us from reality has been lifted, and the jackals—now that they are cornered—are desperate. Nevertheless, the Lion of the Tribe of Judah/The Lord Jesus Christ, via Trump and his Patriotic global alliance of white hats, is showing the jackals Who He is…just Who rules and reigns forever and ever.

Now, should events on earth progress right into the seven-year Great Tribulation period of God’s wrath, Believers in Christ will be raptured and, as Scripture promised, spared from God’s fury. For now, however, Scripture instructs that we Believers are to comfort each other because we know that we will be saved from the judgment that is to come very soon upon this earth.

We also are to be aware of the signs of the latter days, and to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ—and to let people know that the signs that were prophesied to come about in the end times are appearing…and that the birth pangs/events mentioned in prophecy are indeed, as Scripture said they would, increasing in both frequency and intensity as the end rapidly approaches.

For those who refuse to accept Christ as their Savior…for those who, even after seeing the vile stench of evil at its very core, choose Satan…they will go through the Great Tribulation. We are truly seeing heavy spiritual warfare, with the Devil and his minions fighting desperately to hang onto power. Watching this enormous evil disintegrate, bit by bit, is as intoxicating as it gets—but beware, as the Devil remains alive and kickin’!

And Believers in Christ, who have God’s Holy Spirit inside of them, are—especially at this crucial hour—the arch enemy of the Devil and his treacherous followers. You may well already have felt the effects of Satan’s attacks as you hold on fiercely to your deep and precious belief in the Lord God, the One True God.

Stay in prayer and in God’s Holy Word. Obey and trust steadfastly in the Lord. Remember that Satan’s force, which is based upon evil and hatred and deception, can never overcome God’s power, which is based upon goodness and love and truth. Power always overcomes force, and Believers have God’s power inside of them at all times.

Soon, you will be able to say, as did the Apostle Paul: “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Finally, there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give to me on that Day, and not to me only but also to all who have loved His appearing” (2 Timothy 4:7-8).

You are a precious child of the Living God, the Alpha and the Omega, the Ancient of Days. Now stand up, adjust that God-given crown of yours—and if the Devil starts attacking you viciously over your shoulder, simply take him for a ride!