Op-Ed: Proof of Our Sickening Society – NPR Airs Repulsive Audio of Woman Getting an Abortion to Boost Midterm Votes

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





During an 11-minute segment, an NPR reporter interviews women at the clinic about abortion, and narrates the medical procedure of a woman having an unborn baby being sucked out of her body. File photo: Gagliardi Photography, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The last statement on the NPR website: “This story comes from NPR’s partnership with Michigan Radio and Kaiser Health News.” Complicity to providing a venue where a physician and a mother ends the life of a baby in the uterus for all the world to hear.

“What it’s like inside a Michigan abortion clinic, days before the midterm elections” is the title of the NPR article. These human beings are airing the actual abortion of an unborn baby to garner votes for the midterm.

Wells explained that while abortions are closed door procedures to the media, a few Michigan clinics allowed reporters to observe the abortions since abortion rights were on the ballots this year.

WARNING: Listening to the audio is disturbing.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



During an 11-minute segment, reporter Katie Wells talks about Roe v. Wade being overturned, interviews women at the clinic about abortion, and narrates the medical procedure of a woman having an unborn baby being sucked out of her body. The listeners can hear the sound of a vacuum being turned on. A woman is moaning due to pain. After a few moments, the female doctor tells the patient that the abortion was complete.

“WELLS: At the end of the day, when all of the patients have gone home, Dr. Lance wraps up paperwork. Brandee restocks the rooms, and Stanley does his final rounds. They don’t know what will happen after the election, but they do know that tomorrow, more patients will be here seeking abortions. For NPR News, I’m Kate Wells in Sterling Heights, Mich.”

Sometimes the devil holds your hand and says “you're doing a great job.” and “You got this” and even takes you to a recovery room. pic.twitter.com/HJFdBKH9ND — The Chocolate Knox (@Chocolate_Knox) November 4, 2022

End of the story. End of a baby’s life on earth. End of NPR, extreme far-Left media outlet, in my opinion.

“For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful; I know that full well. My frame was not hidden from you when I was made in the secret place, when I was woven together in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.” (Psalm 139:13 – Psalm 139:16, NIV)