Op-Ed: It Appears the Midterm Election Fearmongers Received the Same Monstrous Memo

Midterm voters arrive at polls at the Lyon Village Community Center in Arlington, VA, November 6, 2018. File photo: Rob Crandall, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Czar Joe Biden, boss Barack Obama, hypocrite Hillary Clinton, clueless Kamala Harris, vile Kathy Hochul, and other political radical Lefty liberals, are acting more and more like raging maniacs as the midterm gets closer. And it’s scary.

What makes it even scarier is the recent terror tactics of the rogue FBI and DOJ upon American citizens. Check for the fingerprints of Attorney General Merrick Garland and Christopher Wray on the memo.

MSNBC presidential historian Michael Beschloss warned that if Republican candidates win their races next week, American democracy and the free press could end, historians may no longer exist, and “our children” could all die at the hands of a brutal authoritarian system, reports Mediaite.

Folks, read that again. And ponder on the rest of Beschloss’ menacing message:

Mediaite excerpts:

“We could be six days away from losing our rule of law,” the historian declared.

Beschloss compared Biden to Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Roosevelt as he continued to build to his crescendo, in which he argued that in just six days, America could see the beginning of the end of it all.

“A historian 50 years from now, if historians are allowed to write in this country and if there are still free publishing houses and a free press, which I’m not certain of,” he said. “But if that is true, a historian will say, what was at stake tonight and this week was the fact whether we will be a democracy in the future, whether our children will be arrested and conceivably killed.”

MSNBC historian says if you vote for Republicans your kids will be murdered and democracy will die. Watch this insanity: pic.twitter.com/RmMpTGsSTU — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 3, 2022

Why is lacky Beschloss rambling on and on about the murder of the future generations of children? Never have I seen such horrific rhetoric before an election in the USA. What is wrong with these people?

Rick Moran at PJ Media asserts, “Biden and the Democrats are coming out and saying in plain English that there are no choices in this election; if you don’t vote Democratic, you die, or you lose your freedom…But these people are dead serious. It’s the most dangerous and destructive thing I’ve seen in observing and writing about politics in 50 years. And I fear the aftermath if both sides claim “fraud” and take their arguments about the election to the streets.”

“Democracy is on the ballot,” snarled Czar Biden during his recent midterm speech to the nation as he ranted, raved, and vomited hateful guile upon his opponents.

Democracy is on the ballot. pic.twitter.com/f327esxgnZ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 3, 2022

“The United States is facing the greatest danger to its constitutional system since at least the 1950s, if not the 1850s, and millions of people are like: Yeah, but gas, man,” The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols complained on Twitter.

The United States is facing the greatest danger to its constitutional system since at least the 1950s, if not the *18*50s, and millions of people are like: Yeah, but gas, man — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 22, 2022

Looks like Nichols got the memo along with New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today, Associated Press and other mainstream media mafia mudslingers.

Looks like Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and the woke women from “The View” got the same malicious memo.

Kimmel noted the “tough decision ahead” with the midterm elections. “On the one hand, democracy is being threatened by extremists who want power at all costs, even if it means burning us to the ground,” he said. “On the other hand, gas is $4 a gallon now.”

“The Democrats are going to cheat again in the mid-term elections. We know this because they are beginning to brag about winning despite having the worst record in history,” surmises The Gateway Pundit. “There is no way they can win legitimately. Why wouldn’t they steal the election? They got away with the 2020 Election steal with the only arrests related to those who protested the steal. To think they won’t steal the next election would be ignorant,” the commentary continues.

Do these radical Lefty liberals actually believe what they are saying or are they so desperate for a socialist-communist-fascist government in our land of liberty that they would instigate an uprising during the election for the purpose of Marshall Law? Does the Deep State regime want a civil war? Or is the violent rhetoric just another propaganda ploy to stay in power.

We can no longer point to the cognitively impaired leader in the Oval Office – we know Obama is running our nation. We know the Deep State cabal is running Obama. And the tentacles of the traitors in the White House and other governmental agencies run deep and wide. Moreover, George Soros probably penned the midterm memo.

“This year’s election is probably producing the most contention between Americans of any election since the Civil War and the election of Abraham Lincoln…Families, churches, businesses, communities, states and our complete country are clearly divided concerning what is best for this nation. With all that is going on around us, if we allow ourselves, we can easily become very troubled,” proclaims Rev. Nolan Harkness in the Christian Post.

Harkness continues, “Personally speaking I find peace by understanding that if God allows the vote to go one way, then things may be very good for us as the church for the next four years. If He allows it to go the other way, then possibly we will go into a spiritual exile for the next several years and may be enduring increased persecution and difficulty, which may very well turn us back to seeking God again with our whole hearts.”

Folks, I am praying that God will bless America – again.