CrimeLegalSociety

NYC Judge Expected to Give Suspected Violent Gang Member Light Sentence In Exchange for Remorse Letter

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Christopher Coury
The suspect stands to serve five years in prison for a near-fatal shooting, thanks to Acting Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Laura Johnson, who a law enforcement source said indicated she will likely hand down a slap-on-the-wrist sentence if the suspect writes an note expressing remorse. Photo credit ShutterStock.com, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – An accused attempted murderer who shot and paralyzed his victim is facing a very light sentence from an ultra-progressive New York City judge if the suspected violent gang member says “I’m sorry” for his alleged crime.

Donte Simpson was arrested in September 2021 after he purportedly fired a handgun on a Crown Heights street in May of that year, hitting a 17 year-old – who police believe was not his original target, but merely an innocent bystander – in the neck, paralyzing him for life.

Simpson pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder, assault and weapons possession, and has been free on a $350,000 bond since last November. Prosecutors for the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office are asking for Simpson to serve at least 15 years behind bars.

However, Simpson stands to serve just five years in prison for the shooting, thanks to Acting Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Laura Johnson, who a law enforcement source said indicated that she will likely hand down the slap-on-the-wrist sentence if the suspect writes an note expressing remorse.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

“This is the Montessori School version of the criminal justice system,” the source said, referring to an alternative educational method that involves children who are at liberty to choose and act freely. “Shoot a 17-year-old and write an apology.”

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Reports indicate that Simpson was part of a Brooklyn-based gang called “Focus On Paper” that carried out numerous shootings during that time period, according to another law enforcement source who was highly critical of Judge Johnson’s anticipated leniency towards the suspect.

“The victim is facing a life sentence to a wheelchair, but Johnson thinks the shooter should walk away with five years and an apology,” the source said. “And she’s protecting this defendant from the press? Maybe she should try to protect society from this perp.”

Meanwhile, the victim’s grandmother – Delores Myers, 61 – said that he is having to learn how to do even basic life activities all over again from the confines of a wheelchair.

“I don’t agree with that at all, I feel like they should give Simpson more. It’s not enough. I want more. It makes me very angry,” she said of the shooter’s proposed sentence. “After five years he’s gonna come out talking, walking. He took that away from my grandson.”

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Op-Ed: Granite State Debate – Incumbent Democrat…

Marc Ang

Regime Media in USA Continues to Censor, Blame, and Whine…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Advising Residents of Declared…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,969