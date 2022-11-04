PoliticsSecuritySociety

GOP House Members Release 1,000 Page Report Alleging Department of Justice Is “Rotted At Its Core,” And Breeds “Culture of Unaccountability”

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Jim Jordan
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on the GOP plan to probe FBI & DOJ and his confidence in Republicans running in swing states. File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. –  GOP House or Representatives members released a 1,000 page report on Friday, alleging high-level FBI misconduct and politicization within the Department of Justice based on purported confidential first-hand whistleblower accounts, who describe the agency’s leadership as “rotted at its core.”

The Republican-penned report says that this is the first time that the FBI’s interior issues have been laid bare for the public to see, claiming that the bureau is plagued by systemic political bias against conservatives which serves to “undermine the FBI’s fundamental law-enforcement mission.”

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the stewardship of Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland, is broken. The problem lies not with the majority of front-line agents who serve our country, but with the FBI’s politicized bureaucracy,” the report states. “Americans deserve to have confidence that the enormous power and reach of federal law enforcement will be used fairly and free of any indication of politicization. The FBI has the power, quite literally, to ruin a person’s life – to invade their residence, to take their property, and even to deprive them of their liberty.”

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Whistleblower testimony contained in the report paints a grim picture of a law enforcement agency whose leadership is “rotted at its core,” breeds a “culture of unaccountability,” and is overrun with “rampant corruption, manipulation, and abuse.”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

The report touches on allegations that were previously revealed, such as the FBI investigating outspoken parents at school board meetings and “artificially inflating” incidents of domestic terrorism, as well as claims that the agency is “purging” agents and staff who hold conservative views or do not agree with “woke” ideologies.

Also, whistleblower accounts in the report states that the FBI is so preoccupied with purported “political meddling” that it is taking their focus away from the bureau’s actual mission- investigating crimes.

This document was modified to best fit this screen. You can view the original document via
This document was modified to best fit this screen. You can view the original document via https://www.scribd.com/document/605083264/House-Republicans-Release-FBI-Report#download&from_embed

“The potential abuse of this power, or even the appearance of abuse, erodes the fundamental principle of equality under the law and confidence in the rule of law,” the report states. “The FBI’s tremendous power is precisely why the people’s elected representatives in Congress must conduct vigorous oversight, particularly in light of allegations of abuse and misconduct made to date.”

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Regime Media in USA Continues to Censor, Blame, and Whine…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Advising Residents of Declared…

Joe Mcdermott

FEDS: Fort Lauderdale Man Sentenced to Prison for String of…

George McGregor
1 of 2,258