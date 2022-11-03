Op-Ed: Czar Biden Spews Hatred and Violence From His Lying Lips During Midterm Speech

Beelzebub Biden urged Democrats to show up at the polls during midterm elections or “allow the dark forces that thirst for power” to chip away at American democracy. I’ll bet Satan is so proud. Image credit: YouTube.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – A skunk doesn’t change its stink. A snake doesn’t change its venom. And Joe Biden doesn’t change his script, or rather Barrack Obama doesn’t change the puppet strings. The Deep State cabal gave strict orders to further divide the citizens and the country.

I’ve never heard such vehemence and vicious words from a U.S. president in my entire life – and I’m over 60 years of age. Is Czar Biden calling for a civil war in our great land of liberty? Sickening, repulsive, nauseating.

And of course, the lamenting leader used the memo’s buzzwords ‘political violence’ and ‘danger to democracy. Predictable propaganda by the mean spin machine.

Oh, Biden is not the authentic leader because the 2020 election was stolen. Read Mollie Hemingway’s book, “Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections.”

“President Biden’s Wednesday night speech was met with derision by a number of prominent Republicans, with some calling it the “most divisive” address ever given by a commander-in-chief,” declares The New York Post.

“Biden threw every smear in the book at MAGA Republicans and President Donald Trump,” proclaimed The Gateway Pundit.

“He didn’t address crime, inflation, the border, or any of the other issues that concern voters. It was nothing more than a last minute attempt to demonize Republicans,” assets American Lookout.

Biden further spewed rhetoric that some Republican candidates will refuse to accept results from the Nov. 8 elections if they lose. Hmmm. Is he implying more stolen elections? And if anyone speaks out it’s ‘a threat to democracy.’

Projection is when a person accuses others of what he is actually doing. Argh. Biden and the radical Lefty liberals are masters of projection.

As usual, the mainstream media mafia is having a hay day with headlines hailing and saluting Czar Biden’s despicable speech.

Citizens, unite, vote, speak out in peace, and pray.